New Transboundary Tourism Route to Connect Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan

A new transboundary circular tourism route covering Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan (Khorezm and Karakalpakstan), and Kazakhstan has been developed, according to Uzbek media reports.

The route connects four regions of Central Asia, offering travelers a diverse cultural and educational program. It was designed by Uzbekistan’s Tourism Committee in collaboration with relevant organizations and the private sector, focusing on both logistics and enriching content.

Travelers can explore various themes: gastronomic tourism with tastings of national dishes, ecotourism showcasing unique natural landscapes, ethnographic tourism with immersion in local traditions and crafts, and pilgrimage tourism visiting sacred sites and historical-spiritual monuments.

The route features over 15 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and nationally significant landmarks, including:

In Turkmenistan: Ancient Merv, Darvaza Gas Crater, Kunya-Urgench;

In Uzbekistan (Khorezm): Ichan-Kala and Dishan-Kala;

In Karakalpakstan: I.V. Savitsky State Museum, Kyzyl-Kala, Chilpyk-Kala, Sultan Uvays Bobo pilgrimage site, Toprak-Kala, Ayaz-Kala;

In Kazakhstan: Torysh Valley, Bozzhyra Valley, Shakpak-Ata Mausoleum, Sherkala Mountain.

This new route provides unique opportunities to explore the rich cultural, historical, and natural heritage of Central Asia. Designed for both individual travelers and organized tour groups, it aims to strengthen cultural and tourism exchanges in the region.

For a downloadable route map and detailed information, follow the link: https://uzbekistan.travel/ru/o/putevoditel-po-marshrutu-turisticheskogo-kolca/

///nCa, 19 August 2025