The Revival of the Silk Road: China’s Chang’an Express – The Railway Caravan of the 21st Century

Elvira Kadyrova

Recently, a youth delegation from Turkmenistan visited Xi’an, the capital of China’s Shaanxi Province, where we explored one of the most significant international transport infrastructure facilities—the Xi’an Assembly Center for China-Europe trains, located at the Xi’an Chanba International Dry Port. This expansive complex, spanning 3,734 square meters, serves as a critical hub for the China-Europe Chang’an Express, a network of freight trains acting as modern steel “caravans” connecting Asia and Europe.

The name “Chang’an” refers to the ancient name of Xi’an, which was the eastern starting point of the historic Silk Road and an imperial capital of ancient China. The Xi’an Assembly Center for China-Europe trains, situated within the port, boasts an annual capacity of 3.1 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), ensuring the seamless operation of the Chang’an Express. Since its launch in November 2013, the Xi’an dry port has handled over 25,000 trains by 2024, accounting for a quarter of all China-Europe freight trains and maintaining its status as China’s leading dry port for six consecutive years.

The Xi’an port operates 18 international routes, connecting 45 countries across Asia and Europe under the Belt and Road Initiative. With 59 railway lines and a state-of-the-art automated, driverless terminal—the first of its kind in China—the port exemplifies efficiency. The Xi’an Chanba International Port also houses a comprehensive bonded zone, a first-class railway port, and a second-class automotive port, creating a robust ecosystem for global trade.

In April 2022, the Xi’an port made history by becoming China’s first inland port to introduce tax incentives for land transport. This policy reduced export processing times from a month to just one day, giving the Chang’an Express a competitive edge in the global logistics landscape.

The map illustrates the delivery route for goods traveling from Xi’an to Ashgabat (the two cities are marked with red circles).

The port is also actively strengthening ties with Central Asia. Since February 2024, a Kazakhstan Terminal, co-established by KTZ Express (a subsidiary of Kazakhstan’s national railway) and Xi’an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation, has been operational.

The digital integration of China-Kazakhstan railway data has slashed cargo transshipment times to just three hours.

In 2025, the construction of overseas logistics terminals, such as those in Almaty and Baku, continues to develop a “hub-to-hub” corridor system.

Existing routes like Xi’an-Almaty and Xi’an-Tashkent facilitate the delivery of manufacturing equipment, electronics, smartphones, and other technology to Central Asia, while importing cotton yarn, agricultural products (beans, wheat, honey, meat), and leather goods into China.

Thus, the Xi’an International Port exemplifies the blend of historical significance with modern innovation. The Chang’an Express symbolizes a bridge between East and West, past and present. By setting new standards for global trade efficiency, Xi’an not only preserves the legacy of the Great Silk Road but also actively shapes the future of international commerce, proving that the Silk Road remains a dynamic trade artery in the 21st century. ///nCa, 13 August 2025