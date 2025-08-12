UN–80 Friendship Games started in Moscow

Recently, the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) hosted the opening ceremony of the UN–80 Friendship Games sports tournament. The event also featured a friendly chess tournament organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Russian Federation, the Russian Association for the Assistance of the United Nations, the UN Information Center, and the UN–80 Public Committee.

The chess tournament was held to celebrate the International Year of Peace and Trust, an initiative proposed by Turkmenistan and co-sponsored by over 80 countries, including Russia.

The event was attended by public figures, representatives of the diplomatic corps, schoolchildren, students and youth leaders of MGIMO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

The opening ceremony began with a welcoming speech by Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

The ceremony was welcomed by the Chairman of the Russian Association for the Promotion of the United Nations, Rector of MGIMO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Professor A.V. Torkunov, Director of the UN Information Center V.V.Kuznetsov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Russian Federation E.M.Aydogdiyev, as well as Soviet and Russian hockey player, UN Goodwill Ambassador V.Fetisov.

In his speech, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Russian Federation E.Aydogdiyev noted that sports diplomacy is one of the most important areas of Turkmenistan’s international activities. Sport in the service of peace, trust and mutual understanding is the meaning of the sports cooperation strategy carried out under the leadership of Turkmenistan.

This year, together with the international community, Turkmenistan celebrates such important dates as the 30th anniversary of the country’s permanent Neutrality, the 80th anniversary of Victory, and the 80th anniversary of the creation of the United Nations. As the culmination of the events in honor of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Neutrality, Ashgabat will host an international conference in December with the participation of high-level representatives from dozens of countries and international organizations.

The speeches highlighted the importance of the adoption of the resolution “United Nations Friendship Games” initiated by Turkmenistan and India during the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, and highlighted Turkmenistan’s role in strengthening peace, friendship and mutual understanding between countries and peoples. It was noted that the upcoming event is intended to become a symbol of rapprochement through sport, culture and diplomatic communication, strengthening the principles of peace, mutual understanding and international cooperation.

Then a chess tournament was held with the participation of representatives of the diplomatic corps and students of sports schools.

The UN Friendship Games will continue in September 2025 with football, tennis and chess tournaments. ///nCa, 12 August 2025