A flower-laying ceremony was held at the monument to Magtymguly Fragi in Ankara

On June 27, 2025, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Türkiye organized a flower-laying ceremony at the monument to the great Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi, erected in the picturesque Turkmenistan Park in the center of Ankara.

The event was attended by representatives of international organizations, diplomatic missions, famous writers, public figures, representatives of the Turkmen diaspora, the media, as well as Turkmen students studying in Ankara.

In his speech at the ceremony, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Türkiye M.Ishangulyev emphasized the special role of the work of the great Turkmen poet and thinker in the development of world literature. Also, the Ambassador informed those present about the planned events within the framework of the International Year of Peace and Trust.

As the ceremony participants noted, Magtymguly Fragi’s dreams of a free and happy life for the Turkmen people in a sovereign state have become a reality today as a result of a far-sighted policy, the foundations of which were laid by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and are being successfully implemented by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov. ///nCa, 27 June 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye)