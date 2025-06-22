Telephone conversation between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with First Deputy Secretary of State

On June 22, 2025, at the initiative of the US side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a telephone conversation with First Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, during which the parties emphasized the long-term positive experience of bilateral partnership between Turkmenistan and the United States of America in political, trade, economic, socio-cultural and other spheres.

The heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries discussed international and regional issues of mutual interest. In particular, they exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East and the settlement of a number of humanitarian issues in this regard.

At the same time, it was emphasized that Turkmenistan, as a state whose neutral status has been recognized by the international community, represented by the United Nations, has played an active and constructive role in international affairs. In this regard, the Turkmen side, strictly adhering to the principles of peaceful resolution of any international issues, has expressed its readiness to participate in resolving the current situation in the Middle East through the use of a wide range of diplomatic means and methods.

The telephone conversation between the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the U.S. Department of State was held in a friendly and constructive atmosphere.///MFA Turkmenistan