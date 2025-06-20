The second China-Central Asia Summit was held in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan, on June 17, 2025. The full text of the Astana Declaration of the Second Central Asia-China Summit is given below.

Astana Declaration of the Second Central Asia-China Summit

On June 17, 2025, the second Central Asia-China summit was held in Astana with the participation of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan K.K. Tokayev, the Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic S.N. Japarov, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan E.Rahmon, the President of Turkmenistan S.G. Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sh.M. Mirziyoyev.

The heads of state of the Central Asia-China format, recognizing the strategic importance of the region and recognizing the importance of further deepening multilateral cooperation based on equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit, declare their commitment to further strengthening friendly relations, deepening political trust and expanding economic cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and China.

In a friendly atmosphere, the parties summed up the results of comprehensive cooperation between the Central Asian states and China, summarized the experience of multifaceted mutually beneficial cooperation, outlined guidelines for further cooperation and stated the following.

1. The Parties highly appreciate the results of the first Summit of Heads of State of the Central Asia-China format (May 19, 2023, Xi’an), the meeting of foreign ministers of the Central Asia-China format (December 1, 2024, Chengdu and April 26, 2025, Almaty), and also actively support the development of priority areas of cooperation at the level of heads of relevant ministries, departments and various forms of interaction.

The Parties agree that the development of fruitful multifaceted cooperation between the Central Asian states and China meets the fundamental interests of all countries and their peoples. Against the backdrop of changes unprecedented in a century, the Parties, based on favorable prospects for the peoples of the region, confirm their desire to jointly create a closer community of common destiny for Central Asia and China.

Based on a comprehensive review of the experience of cooperation between Central Asia and China, the Parties noted the formation of the “spirit of Central Asia – China”, characterized by mutual respect, mutual trust, mutual benefit, mutual assistance and the promotion of joint modernization through high-quality development. It is important to fully develop this spirit, which is intended to serve as a basis for the development of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between the states of the Format.

2. The Parties reaffirm their support for the protection of each other’s fundamental interests in the spirit of mutual understanding and respect.

China firmly supports the development path of the Central Asian states, their efforts to safeguard their national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as their independent foreign and domestic policies. The Central Asian states reaffirm their commitment to the one-China principle and recognize that there is only one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory, and the PRC government is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China. The Central Asian states oppose “Taiwan independence” in any form and firmly support the Chinese government’s efforts to reunify the country.

The parties reaffirmed their determination to strengthen centuries-old good-neighborliness, lasting friendship and reliable partnership, and noted the high relevance of signing a multilateral Treaty on Eternal Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, which will contribute to the long-term, healthy and sustainable development of relations between China and the Central Asian states.

The Parties reaffirm their commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, including respect for the state independence, equality, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

The Parties express their firm determination to uphold multilateralism, the generally recognized principles and norms of international law and international relations, promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and accessible and inclusive economic globalization, and jointly defend international justice and equality.

The parties will make efforts to further develop fruitful, multifaceted interaction within the framework of strengthening cooperation in various areas of the Central Asia-China format.

3. The heads of state participating in the Secretariat of the Central Asia-China format note the important role of the Secretariat of the Central Asia-China format in implementing the initiatives and tasks set by the heads of state, and also expressed their readiness to fully support the work of the Secretariat and provide it with favorable conditions and guarantees for development.

The Heads of State of the participating States of the Secretariat of the Central Asia-China format, on the basis of consensus, welcome the assumption of office of Secretary-General Sun Weidong from 1 May 2025.

4. The Parties confirm their commitment to strengthening the central role of the UN in ensuring international peace, security and sustainable development, disseminating universal human values ​​- peace, development, justice, equality, democracy and freedom, and oppose attempts to politicize human rights issues. In this regard, they agreed to co-author the UN General Assembly resolution “On world unity for a just peace, harmony and development.”

The parties confirm their commitment to strengthening political dialogue and cooperation within the UN and other international organizations, exchanging views and coordinating positions on current regional and international issues.

The Parties welcome the proclamation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” in accordance with UN General Assembly Resolution No. 78/266 of 21 March 2024 and the holding of the “International Forum of Peace and Trust” in 2025 in Ashgabat.

The parties welcomed the UN General Assembly Resolution declaring Central Asia a “Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation,” adopted at the initiative of Turkmenistan.

The parties also welcome the adoption by the UN General Assembly of the Resolution “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan”, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the status of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan.

The Parties note the importance of developing a Global Security Strategy based on UN principles and generally recognized principles and norms of international law, taking into account current realities and trends in global inequality.

The Parties reaffirm their strong commitment to the principles and objectives of international humanitarian law and highly appreciate the efforts of Kazakhstan and China as co-initiators of the Global Initiative to Strengthen Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law. The Parties take note of the Global Initiative aimed at strengthening the principles of humanity and creating conditions conducive to achieving peace and breaking the endless cycle of violence in armed conflicts.

The parties participating in the SCO support China’s chairmanship of the SCO in 2024-2025 and are ready to provide all possible assistance in the successful holding of the SCO Summit in Tianjin.

5. The parties highly value the Belt and Road initiative and will continue to increase work to align this initiative with their national development strategies for the Central Asian states.

6. The Parties shall make efforts to strengthen the multilateral trading system based on WTO rules, support the adaptation of international trade rules to the changing world, and promote the liberalization and simplification of trade and investment procedures.

The Parties reaffirm the importance of intensifying the WTO discussion on development issues and emphasize the need to support open, inclusive, sustainable, resilient, diversified and secure global supply chains.

WTO member states also support the aspirations of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to join the WTO.

The interested parties intend to develop cooperation in six priority areas, including unimpeded trade, industry, investment, infrastructure connectivity, green subsoil use and agricultural modernization, and simplification of mutual travel for citizens.

The parties note the significant potential for trade and economic cooperation between the countries of the Format, express their readiness to use the role of the meeting of ministers of economy and trade “Central Asia – China”, promote high-quality development of trade, promote diversification of the trade structure and simplification of trade procedures, update agreements on the promotion and mutual protection of investments between the countries of Central Asia and China, reveal the potential of the working group on unimpeded trade, the Roundtable on Digital Trade and the mechanism “Dialogue on Cooperation in the Field of Electronic Commerce”, as well as intensify interaction in new industries.

The parties intend to strengthen investment and industrial cooperation in the field of “green” minerals, alternative energy sources and infrastructure projects, as well as in ensuring the stable and uninterrupted operation of the production chain in the region. The parties expressed interest in strengthening exchanges and cooperation in housing and communal construction, increasing the interconnectivity of digital and green infrastructure, and jointly developing cooperation in the field of infrastructure and engineering construction.

The parties will continue their efforts to increase the contribution of the Central Asian states and China to ensuring international energy and food security, to develop international transport and logistics routes, and to prevent disruptions in the supply of key products.

The parties intend to expand the possibilities of transport corridors and cargo containerization in every possible way to simplify transportation as much as possible, strengthen cooperation in the framework of container train movement along the China-Europe route through Central Asia, develop transit and logistics potential, and promote joint projects that serve the interests of the states of the region.

The parties welcome the start of the implementation of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, which is of great importance for the Central Asian region and China.

The Parties are interested in the active use of the Turkmenbashi International Sea Port and the Aktau International Sea Trade Port by large transport and logistics companies of the Parties when transporting goods.

The parties, with the active participation of multimodal operators and based on geographical location, are developing a logistics mechanism for the railway, automobile and maritime industries in order to develop regular container transportation to expand the export of goods from Central Asian countries and further to world markets.

The parties welcomed the holding of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC 3) in Turkmenistan in 2025.

The Parties support raising the level of favourable conditions for international road transport by digitalising permits for international road transport and jointly increasing the exchange of experience and cooperation in the field of sustainable transport.

The parties noted the importance of the established Central Asia-China Business Council and expressed their readiness to support trade promotion agencies, chambers of commerce and interested organizations in strengthening cooperation in the areas of trade and investment in order to make a greater contribution to the development of trade and economic cooperation between the Central Asian states and China.

The parties noted the important role of the Central Asia-China Industrial and Investment Cooperation Forum in promoting investment cooperation between the Central Asian states and China, expanding industrial cooperation, and ensuring the stability and efficiency of production and supply chains.

The parties highly appreciate the mechanism of the meeting of heads of customs services within the framework of the “Central Asia – China” format, are ready to expand the exchange of experience and mutual cooperation in the implementation of the “Smart Customs, Smart Borders and Smart Communications” project, effectively promote practical cooperation in the field of interconnection of relevant services within the framework of the work of checkpoints, “single window”, risk management, simplification of customs procedures, mutual assistance in customs matters.

7. The Parties believe that building and expanding scientific and technological partnerships and continuously deepening scientific and technological cooperation based on complementary advantages and mutual benefits are of great importance.

The parties are ready to further intensify the dialogue on scientific and technological development, regularly exchange information on national strategies, priority areas and programs for scientific and technological development, share development experience, and support the holding of the China (XUAR)-Central Asia Cooperation Forum on Scientific and Technological Innovation.

The parties will actively support exchanges between research institutes and employees, the establishment of a network of partner institutes for the implementation of joint and exemplary projects on the application of technologies, and the creation of platforms for interaction on this basis.

The Parties support efforts to transfer technology and implement scientific and technological achievements in order to promote economic and social development through scientific and technological innovation.

The parties shall strengthen cooperation in the field of science and technology, including the exchange of best practices.

China welcomes the participation of the Parties in the Group of Friends of International Cooperation on AI Capacity Building. The Parties are willing to jointly promote the implementation of the UN General Assembly Resolution on Strengthening International Cooperation on AI Capacity Building.

The parties noted the importance of the draft UN General Assembly Resolution initiated by Tajikistan “The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Creating New Opportunities for Socioeconomic Development and Acceleration of the Achievement of the SDGs in Central Asia”.

8. The Parties express their readiness to utilize the potential of cooperation in the field of agriculture, including promoting investment in agriculture, industry interaction and cooperation in the field of trade in agricultural products. The Chinese side welcomes the active promotion of agricultural products of Central Asian countries, including through such important exhibitions as the China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

The parties will intensify efforts in the development of “smart” agriculture, exchange of experience in the implementation of water-saving, green and other highly efficient technologies, as well as best practices in this area.

The parties agreed to intensify the exchange of technologies and specialists in the field of melioration of arid, saline and alkaline soils, water-saving irrigation, pest control, livestock farming and veterinary medicine, and to strengthen the stress resistance of the agricultural sector with the aim of its sustainable development.

The Parties reaffirm the need for concerted efforts to ensure food security in the context of a changing climate, and also note the importance of farming in the most environmentally friendly ways that support biodiversity and make efficient use of land resources.

The parties welcomed the UN General Assembly Resolution “Central Asia Facing Environmental Challenges: Strengthening Regional Solidarity for Sustainable Development and Prosperity”, adopted at the initiative of the Republic of Uzbekistan, which confirms that climate change is one of the most complex problems of our time and creates serious difficulties on the path to sustainable development of all countries.

The parties also welcomed the UN General Assembly Resolutions “Promoting sustainable forest management, including afforestation and reforestation, on degraded lands, including in drylands, as an effective solution to environmental problems” and “The United Nations Decade of Afforestation and Reforestation in accordance with the principles of sustainable forest management (2027-2036)”, adopted at the initiative of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The parties note the importance of consolidating efforts to improve policies in the area of ​​poverty reduction, increasing employment and incomes of the population and creating jobs. The parties expressed their readiness to intensify cooperation in this area by implementing effective social support programs for the population, exchanging specialists and modern methodologies.

9. The parties support the establishment of a Central Asia-China partnership on energy development, enhancing cooperation along the entire industrial chain, further expanding cooperation in traditional energy sources, including oil, natural gas and coal, strengthening cooperation in hydropower, solar, wind, hydrogen and other environmentally friendly energy sources, deepening cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, implementing projects using green technologies and clean energy sources, and implementing the concept of innovative, coordinated, green, open and common development.

The Parties highlight cooperation in the energy sector as an important component of sustainable development of the region. The Parties express their readiness to continue deepening energy cooperation for the purpose of joint high-quality development of the energy industry of all countries in the spirit of mutually beneficial cooperation and taking into account the interests of the Parties.

10. The interested parties support further expansion of cooperation between China and the Central Asian states along the entire industrial chain of development and use of mineral resources. The Parties will explore the possibility, within the framework of the current legislation of the Parties, of conducting joint work on geological research, exploration of mineral resources and the development of green subsoil use.

11. The Parties confirm their readiness to hold joint events in such areas as culture, cultural heritage and tourism. The Parties also intend to expand youth exchange mechanisms, develop cooperation in conducting joint archaeological expeditions, research into the history and heritage of the Great Silk Road, preserving and restoring cultural heritage, museum exchanges, and searching for and returning missing and stolen cultural valuables.

The parties highly appreciated the successful holding of the International High-Level Conference on Glacier Conservation, as well as the documents adopted following the results of this conference (Dushanbe, May 29-31, 2025).

The parties also welcomed the decision of the UNESCO General Conference to hold its 43rd session in Samarkand in 2025. This event will be an important step in advancing UNESCO’s global agenda and promoting international dialogue in the field of cultural, educational and scientific cooperation.

The Parties will support the holding of youth festivals, forums and sports competitions, including the organization of the World Nomad Games in 2026, initiated by the Kyrgyz Republic, as a unique event that promotes traditional sports and cultural diversity.

Interested parties will continue their efforts to mutually establish cultural centers.

The parties support the joint practice of declaring cultural and tourist capitals in the “Central Asia-China” format.

The parties highly appreciate the successful holding of the first meeting of education ministers in the “Central Asia – China” format.

The parties support cooperation between higher education institutions and businesses, the integration of production and education, and the acceleration of the implementation of international cooperation projects in vocational training, including within the framework of the Lu Ban Workshop.

The Parties support joint scientific research by higher education institutions in such areas as energy, agriculture, medicine and healthcare, and artificial intelligence. The Parties support the establishment of Confucius Institutes and the teaching of the Chinese language in Central Asian countries.

The parties highly appreciate the establishment by China of the Central Asia-China Poverty Alleviation Cooperation Center, the Central Asia-China Education Exchange and Cooperation Center, the Central Asia-China Desertification Cooperation Center, and the Central Asia-China Facility for Trade Cooperation Platform.

The parties noted the initiative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to create a Global Coalition on Primary Health Care, the purpose of which is to support the fundamental reorientation of health systems towards primary health care throughout the world.

12. The Parties reaffirmed their commitment to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, which are the main platform and legal basis for the international community to make joint efforts to combat climate change, and emphasized the need to comply with the goals, principles and institutional framework enshrined in the Framework Convention and the Paris Agreement, in particular the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, and to promote the full and effective implementation of the provisions of the Framework Convention and the Paris Agreement with an emphasis on the formation of a fair, rational, cooperative and generally beneficial global climate governance system.

The parties expressed their readiness to hold dialogues within the framework of the Central Asia-China format to study the issue of developing and implementing measures to preserve biological diversity and adapt to climate change.

The parties noted the importance of implementing the Resolution adopted at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly “Sustainable Mountain Development”, which declared 2023-2027 the “Five Years of Action for Mountain Development”, in order to strengthen international cooperation on the mountain agenda and its further effective implementation.

The parties welcomed the initiatives of the Kyrgyz side aimed at promoting the issues of the mountain agenda and climate change, as well as the holding of the “High-Level Dialogue: Advancing the Mountain Agenda and Mainstreaming the Theme of Mountains and Climate Change” on the sidelines of COP-29 on November 13, 2024 in Baku, and expressed their readiness to explore the possibility of joining the “Declaration on Climate Change, Mountains and Glaciers” initiated by the Kyrgyz side, presented during the said Dialogue.

The parties took into account the proposal of the Tajik side to create transboundary specially protected natural areas, transboundary corridors and buffer zones for the conservation of individual species of fauna, the restoration and maintenance of populations of rare endangered and migratory species of animals, as well as the exchange of relevant experience and technologies.

The parties welcomed the accession of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to the Mountain Partnership Negotiating Group, representing the interests of mountain countries on the basis of the UNFCCC.

The Parties welcome the successful holding of the International Conference “Global Mountain Dialogue for Sustainable Development” in Bishkek on 24-25 April 2025, and also support the holding of the World Mountain Youth Festival (August 2025) and the Second Global Mountain Summit “Bishkek+25” (2027) in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The parties welcome the initiative to open a regional climate technology center for Central Asia under the auspices of the UN in Ashgabat as a platform for the transfer of technologies for adaptation to climate change and mitigation of its consequences.

The parties noted the significance of the results of the First Climate Forum, held in Samarkand on April 4-5, 2025, as an important step towards deepening regional dialogue and coordinating approaches to the climate agenda.

The Parties welcome the successful holding of the Central Asian Climate Change Conference 2025 in Ashgabat in May 2025 on the theme “Achieving the global goal on climate finance through regional and national actions in Central Asia”.

The parties support the holding of the Regional Climate Summit in Kazakhstan in 2026 under the auspices of the UN, which will give new impetus to climate action in Central Asia and consolidate the climate efforts of the countries of the region.

In this regard, the Parties call for exploring ways of cooperation within the framework of the Project Office for Central Asia on Climate Change and Green Energy, whose work is aimed at accelerating the climate transition in Central Asia through support for policies, innovation and partnership.

13. The Parties believe that stability, development and prosperity in Central Asia meet the common interests of the peoples of not only the six countries, but also the entire world community.

While strongly condemning terrorism, separatism and extremism in all their forms and manifestations, the Parties expressed their readiness to work together to combat the “three forces of evil”, in particular the cross-border movement of terrorist groups, illegal drug trafficking, transnational organized crime and cybercrime, to ensure the stable and successful progress of cooperation projects and to jointly counteract security threats.

The parties consider the platform for dialogue on security within the framework of the Dushanbe process on combating terrorism, as well as the initiative put forward by Tajikistan “Decade of Strengthening Peace for Future Generations”, to be important.

The parties will take joint measures to strengthen cooperation in the field of environmental protection, prevention of large-scale disasters and crises, joint response to the epidemiological situation, as well as in other relevant areas of security.

The parties confirmed the importance of UN General Assembly Resolution 72/283 of 22 June 2018 on strengthening regional and international cooperation to ensure peace, stability and sustainable development in Central Asia, adopted at the initiative of Uzbekistan.

The parties welcomed the UN General Assembly Resolution “Readiness of Central Asian countries to act as a united front and cooperate to effectively resolve and eliminate drug-related problems,” adopted at the initiative of Uzbekistan.

The parties noted the need to strengthen cybersecurity in the region against the backdrop of the rapid development of information technology and artificial intelligence. The parties intend to use the infrastructure of IT parks in Central Asian countries to implement innovations, launch startups, conduct joint projects and exchange experiences.

The parties expressed their readiness to regularly exchange information, as well as to apply best practices and advanced experience aimed at ensuring the stable functioning of the information infrastructure in the region.

The parties are ready, together with the international community, to continue to provide assistance to the people of Afghanistan in maintaining peace and stability, restoring social infrastructure, and integrating into the regional and global economic system.

The Parties support and advocate the development of Afghanistan as a peaceful, stable, prosperous country free from terrorism and drugs.

The Parties reaffirm their commitment to actively participate in the Doha process under the auspices of the UN and welcome the efforts in this area undertaken by UNAMA and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

The parties welcomed the inclusion of the regional humanitarian logistics centre in Termez, Republic of Uzbekistan, into the UNHCR global network of warehouses for emergency humanitarian response, which will strengthen the ability of the international community to quickly deliver essential supplies to internally displaced persons around the world.

The Parties highly appreciate the efforts of Kazakhstan to institutionalize the initiative to establish in Almaty the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan with the aim of accelerating the achievement of the SDGs in the region and addressing development challenges in Afghanistan, and also welcome the efforts of the Government of Tajikistan to provide its logistical capabilities for the delivery of international humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan.

The Parties welcomed Turkmenistan’s efforts to create appropriate conditions for the transportation of goods to/from Afghanistan, as well as humanitarian aid through its territory. In this regard, the Parties highly appreciated the commissioning of the Serhetabat-Turgundi and Kerki-Imamnazar railway links, as well as the start of work on the construction of a warehouse complex in the dry port of the Turgundi railway station.

The Parties note the need for joint efforts in combating the illegal trafficking of drugs and their precursors, the problem of the spread of new psychoactive substances, including through the use of new technologies and means for these purposes, and consideration of the possibility of developing a Joint Anti-Drug Action Plan with the participation of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

14. The Parties are ready to actively cooperate within the framework of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and, through joint efforts, accelerate the implementation of the UN Agenda for Sustainable Development, ensure peace and security in the region and throughout the world, and promote the exchange and mutual enrichment of civilizations.

The Parties express their readiness to jointly hold relevant events based on the Resolution of the International Day of Dialogue among Civilizations adopted by the UN General Assembly, and to jointly promote the exchange and mutual enrichment of civilizations.

The Parties support the development of a peaceful, open, secure, cooperative and orderly cyberspace within the framework of the Global Data Security Initiative, emphasize the importance of jointly promoting the Central Asia-China Digital Data Security Cooperation Initiative, deepening practical cooperation in the field of ensuring international information security, jointly combating cybercrime and cyberterrorism, emphasize the key role of the UN in countering threats in the information space, in particular relevant rules in the field of data security, support the development within the UN of universal rules of responsible behavior of states in the information space, call on the international community to sign as soon as possible the UN Comprehensive Convention on Countering the Use of Information and Communication Technologies for Criminal Purposes, approved by UN General Assembly Resolution 79/243 of December 24, 2024.

The Parties emphasize the significant role of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia in strengthening the global nuclear non-proliferation regime. In this regard, the Parties note the need for further development of cooperation between countries within the framework of the Treaty, as well as the establishment of interaction with other regional nuclear-weapon-free zones in the world.

The parties note the importance of expanding cooperation in the field of biological safety.

The parties noted Kazakhstan’s efforts to establish the UNESCAP Digital Solutions Centre for Sustainable Development in the Asia-Pacific region.

15. The Parties declare that, starting from the Second Central Asia-China Summit, they will hold thematic years every two years, with 2025-2026 being declared the “Years of High-Quality Development of Central Asia-China Cooperation”.

16. The parties express their gratitude to the Kazakh side for the high level of organization of the second Central Asia-China summit.

The parties decided to hold the third Central Asia-China summit in 2027 in China.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan K. Tokayev

Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping

President of the Kyrgyz Republic S. Japarov

President of the Republic of Tajikistan E.Rahmon

President of Turkmenistan S. Berdimuhamedov

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sh. Mirziyoyev

Astana, June 17, 2025 /// Xinhua