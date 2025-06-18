Speech by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the Central Asia–China Summit

Dear Mr. President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, distinguished Heads of State of the People’s Republic of China and Central Asia, distinguished members of the delegations!

First of all, let me, on behalf of the delegation of Turkmenistan, thank the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, for the warm welcome and hospitality.

The current meeting is designed to consolidate, continue and develop the important ideas and proposals that were presented at the previous Summit in Xi’an and the Xi’an Declaration adopted as a result.

The Central Asian States and China act as the most important participants in the continental and regional processes. Our cooperation in the political and diplomatic sphere has a constructive impact on the entire geopolitical landscape in Asia, contributing to the creation of prerequisites for sustainable and long-term peace, stability and security.

This format of cooperation provides for the existence of systemic mechanisms for the exchange of views, interaction and coordination between foreign ministries, and the adoption of well-coordinated diplomatic steps at major international venues and forums, primarily at the United Nations and in a number of regional structures.

In the field of foreign policy, taking into account the current global situation, we suggest paying close attention to Turkmenistan’s initiative to develop a Global Security Strategy under the auspices of the United Nations. I believe that the political, legal and ideological foundations of this document correspond to the conceptual approaches and views of the participants in our format on the future development and prospects of global processes. In particular, we are talking about the role of developing countries, the use of preventive diplomacy tools, the principles of neutrality, and other peacekeeping and negotiation platforms. We propose that during the upcoming anniversary session of the UN General Assembly, we initiate, within our format, a process of consultations on the development of a Global Security Strategy and discussion of its essential provisions. We consider it advisable to start this work with partners in the Asian Group, implying a further expansion of the list of participants in the consultations. We would appreciate the support of this proposal.

Turkmenistan sees strong prospects for deepening and expanding the partnership between Central Asia and China in the transport sector. The country’s “Revival of the Great Silk Road” strategy envisions a pivotal role for Central Asian states within this framework. When aligned with China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative, this synergy facilitates the integration and effective use of national transport and logistics capacities for the shared benefit of all involved. Our states are naturally positioned to play a leading role in this far-reaching endeavor. Today, the conditions are not only favorable, but there is also a growing imperative to pool efforts and mobilize resources toward the creation of a modern, reliable, and integrated transport and logistics infrastructure. Such a system would connect the Asia-Pacific region, South and Central Asia, and the Middle East, strengthening economic and cultural ties across a vast geographic span.

Turkmenistan also supports the expansion of cooperation in the energy sector within the framework of our format, and sees serious prerequisites for this. In this context, we are ready to discuss the issues of diversifying the supply of Turkmen natural gas.

The most important component of the energy component of cooperation is the electric power industry. Here, Turkmenistan also advocates expanding the geography and volume of electricity supplies.

Undoubtedly, the promotion of trade and commerce and the creation of joint ventures of various profiles play an important role in the joint economic prosperity of the countries of Central Asia and China.

A few words about innovative cooperation. We expect more focused attention to this area from our Chinese partners. We are convinced that the launch of joint programs and projects in the application of artificial intelligence, satellite and space research, digitalization, information platforms, the entire line of software, and a number of other technological segments can significantly increase the effectiveness of our economic cooperation. On the other hand, it is necessary to promote the creation of a sustainable market for technological services in Central Asia, the exchange of specialists and techniques, and the accelerated development of national technological schools, which will certainly be used for mutual benefit in the future. This strategic objective is to invest in the future of relations between Central Asia and the People’s Republic of China as part of a major project of joint development and progress.

Dear participants!

High spirituality, great centuries–old culture, and true values form the basis and unshakable foundation of cooperation, historical and current closeness, mutual understanding, and sympathy between the peoples of Central Asia and China.

In this spirit, we propose the regular organization of joint thematic festivals of culture and art, held on a rotational basis across our countries. Building on this idea, we are pleased to advance an initiative to establish a new platform for cultural cooperation—the Cultural Dialogue between Central Asia and China. Should this initiative receive the principled support of our heads of state, relevant instructions may be issued to the appropriate ministries for the development of its modalities and implementation framework.

Dear Heads of State,

As you know, by the decision of the UN General Assembly, 2025 was declared the “International Year of Peace and Trust” on the initiative of Turkmenistan.

I hope to continue the interested dialogue between our states on the most important topics of the modern world order, on ways to solve existing global problems, and achieve agreement and understanding on the global stage during a major international forum scheduled for December this year in Ashgabat dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

I have the honor to respectfully invite all heads of state to participate in this important event.

In conclusion, I would like to express Turkmenistan’s firm and unwavering commitment to the closest possible cooperation in the Central Asia–China format, and its conviction of the enormous opportunities it opens up for our peoples and States in joint development, peace and prosperity.

I would also like to thank Mr. Sun Weidong, Secretary General of the Central Asia–China Format Secretariat, for his contribution to the successful holding of this Summit.

(Astana, 17 June 2025)

///TDH