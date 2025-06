Turkmenistan will participate in the International Economic Forum, to be held in Russia, 17-21 June 2025. DPM Ataguliyev will lead the Turkmen delegation.

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is an annual event. This year it will have some new features such as Agro-Industrial Platforms, and Creative Industries Forum.

There would also be the Russia–US Business Dialogue at SPIEF 2025: a pragmatic conversation about the economy. /// nCa, 16 June 2025