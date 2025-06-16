Representatives of Turkmenistan’s tourism agencies visited Antalya

The Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) and Turkish Airlines organized a familiarization trip to Turkey’s tourism capital, Antalya, in May. Representatives from ten Turkmenistan tourism agencies participated in the trip.

As part of a program focused on sea, sand, and sun, Turkmen specialists visited eight hotels with high standards and outstanding concepts in their fields. The representatives of tourism agencies explored numerous tourist, natural, historical, and cultural attractions in Antalya, sampled unique dishes, and enjoyed the atmosphere of local restaurants and cafes.

In this resort city, which annually attracts millions of tourists from around the world, business meetings were also held with representatives of the Turkish tourism industry to exchange information and establish cooperation.

///nCa, 16 June 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkiye in Turkmenistan)





