Exhibition Marking 30 Years of Turkmenistan’s Neutrality Opens in Bucharest

On June 16, 2025 the Dimitrie Gusti National Village Museum in Bucharest hosted the official opening of the cultural exhibition “Harmony Through Heritage: 30 Years of Turkmenistan’s Neutrality.” The event was organized in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and the declaration of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust.

The ceremony gathered Ambassadors, Romanian government officials, academic and cultural representatives, students, and members of the media. Welcoming remarks were delivered by Museum Director Ms.Paula Popoiu, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Romania H.E.Annamammet Annayev, and State Secretary of the Romanian Ministry of Culture Mrs. Diana Băciuna.

Speakers emphasized the importance of cultural dialogue and bilateral cooperation, expressing appreciation for the opportunity to present Turkmenistan’s rich heritage to the Romanian public.

In his speech, Ambassador Annayev highlighted that Turkmenistan’s neutrality, recognized by the international community and enshrined in the Constitutional Law, remains a core element of the country’s domestic and foreign policy. He also noted Turkmenistan’s contribution to peace and stability, cooperation with international organizations, and the inclusion of Turkmen sites and traditions in UNESCO’s World and Intangible Cultural Heritage lists.

The Ambassador underlined the strong relations between Turkmenistan and Romania in culture, education, energy, and transport. “This exhibition is another bridge of cultural diplomacy connecting the peoples of our two nations,” he said, thanking the Romanian side for its cooperation and hospitality.

The exhibition will remain open to the public for 30 days – a symbolic tribute to 30 years of neutrality. The program includes cultural performances, workshops, and themed tours. ///nCa, 16 June 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)