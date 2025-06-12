The annual trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Russia exceeds $1.6 billion

An official reception in honor of Russia Day was held in Ashgabat, organized by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Turkmenistan, according to the Turkmen news portal “Türkmenistan habarlar portaly”.

Welcoming the guests, Russia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ivan Volynkin, noted that Russia Day is the country’s main state holiday, symbolizing the unity of the people and the continuity of generations.

In his speech, he emphasized that the long-standing traditions of friendship and shared history have become the foundation for strategic cooperation between Russia and Turkmenistan.

Volynkin highlighted the personal contribution of Turkmenistan’s National Leader, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, to strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

According to him, the relationship between Russia and Turkmenistan contributes to the gradual expansion of bilateral economic and cultural-humanitarian ties.

The ambassador also announced that an official visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected by the end of June.

On behalf of the Turkmenistan government, the Deputy Prime Minister Hojamyrat Geldymyradov attended the event.

Geldymyradov noted that over the years of independence, the trade turnover between the two countries has exceeded $60 billion.

In January-June 2025, trade volume has grown by 58%. Russia remains one of Turkmenistan’s key trading partners, with an annual trade turnover exceeding $1.6 billion.

Cooperation spans politics, economy, culture, and science, with significant potential for partnership in energy, transport, and the digital economy. Collaboration in education is also developing successfully.

During the evening, various songs were performed. The composition “Forward, Only Forward, Native Land – Turkmenistan!” in the Turkmen language, authored by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, was presented. Employees of the Russian House in Turkmenistan performed the song “Mother Earth” by Russian singer and actress Tatyana Sergeevna. Artists also showcased Russian folk dances. ///nCa, 12 June 2025