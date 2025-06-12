Special Representative of UN Secretary General Convenes Briefing on UNRCCA Activities Implemented during the International Year of Peace and Trust

On 11 June 2025, SRSG Kaha Imnadze convened a briefing on the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) initiatives and activities implemented during the International Year of Peace and Trust. The briefing was attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Bashimova and the Ambassadors and representatives of the Central Asian states and the Permanent Members of the UN Security Council based in Ashgabat.

At his opening remarks, the SRSG, referring to the UN General Assembly’s resolution on the International Year of Peace and Trust, underlined the important role of the UN and its Charter in promoting peace and security, sustainable development and human rights.

Participants were apprised of ongoing and planned initiatives undertaken by UNRCCA within its mandated priority areas. These include the Centre’s engagement through its good offices to promote dialogue and confidence-building among the Central Asian states; support to regional efforts aimed at preventing violent extremism and countering terrorism; cooperation on issues related to climate change and the sustainable management of transboundary water resources; as well as the advancement of the Women, Peace and Security and Youth, Peace and Security agendas in line with relevant Security Council resolutions. In addition, participants were informed of outreach activities, notably a series of thematic lectures held at Turkmenistan’s higher education institutions, specifically tailored for the International Year of Peace and Trust. ///UNRCCA, 11 June 2025