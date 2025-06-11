President of Uzbekistan receives Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan in charge of trade sector

As part of the Tashkent International Investment Forum, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Nokerguly Atagulyev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, who oversees the trade sector, according to the official website of the President of Uzbekistan.

At the beginning of the meeting, Atagulyev conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Uzbek leader.

The discussions focused on key priorities for deepening Uzbek-Turkmen relations, emphasizing friendship, good neighborliness, and strategic partnership.

Special attention was given to shaping a new agenda for comprehensive cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, economy, transport, communications, energy, and water management, as well as strengthening collaboration in various industries.

The parties also underscored the importance of thorough preparations for the upcoming Forum of Regions, along with a series of joint business and cultural events aimed at fostering bilateral ties. ///nCa, 11 June 2025