Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries met with the Prime Minister of India

On 6 June 2025, Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov participated in a meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of Central Asian countries with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that relations with the Central Asian countries have always been a key priority for India. Building upon the strong foundation of our historic people-to-people ties, he shared his vision for greater economic interconnections, expanded connectivity, enhanced defence and security cooperation, and comprehensive collaboration in new and emerging areas.

Modi highlighted that a strong India-Central Asia partnership serves as a force multiplier in addressing shared regional and global challenges.

The Prime Minister also extended an invitation to the leaders of all Central Asian countries to attend the Second India-Central Asia Summit, which will be held in India.

Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov, underscored the importance of open and constructive dialogue at the highest state level as a key factor in strengthening bilateral relations.

In this context, Meredov conveyed greetings from the President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, to the Prime Minister of India.

Regarding economic cooperation, Turkmenistan and India share vast potential for expanding trade, boosting investments, and launching joint projects across diverse sectors, including transport, energy, industry, high technology, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals.

Particular emphasis was placed on advancing the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, ensuring continued momentum in its development.

Additionally, the integration of Turkmenistan’s and India’s key transport hubs with the Middle East, the Caspian region, and Europe was highlighted as a fundamental pillar of international logistical cooperation. In this regard, special attention was given to the International North-South Transport Corridor.

In conclusion, Turkmenistan reaffirmed its commitment to expanding political and diplomatic relations with India, while expressing keen interest in deepening trade and economic ties and fostering increased humanitarian exchanges. ///nCa, 7 June 2025