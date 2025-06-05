UNRCCA co-organizes training on enhancing counter-terrorism early warning systems

On 3-4 June 2025, UNRCCA in partnership with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) organized a training course for Turkmen nationals to enhance counter-terrorism early warning systems using Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The training course aimed at strengthening the capacity of Turkmenistan to prevent and respond to security threats in the increasingly digital and interconnected world.

The curricula of the course covered such topics as data governance, cybersecurity threats, OSINT monitoring techniques, and AI-driven tools for threat detection and predictive analysis. Participants were engaged in practical exercises on building monitoring systems for tracking online radicalization and addressing legal, ethical and human rights considerations in deploying these technologies.

The training course brought together more than 30 state officials, technical experts and civil society representatives. The course was conducted under the Counter-Terrorism Early Warning Network initiative launched in 2022 and in line with the updated Joint Plan of Action for the Implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in Central Asia. ///UNRCCA, 4 June 2025