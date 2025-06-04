UN Round Table Highlights Pathways for Green Energy Transition in Turkmenistan

A high-level United Nations round table on “Supporting Policy Making and National Capacity towards Green Energy Transition in Turkmenistan” brought together key stakeholders to discuss the country’s future in sustainable energy. The event, moderated by UN Resident Coordinator Mr. Dmitry Shlapachenko, was held as part of the International Scientific and Practical Conference on “Environmental Aspects of Implementing Innovative Technologies in the Development of Hydrocarbon Fields.”

The round table served as an open platform for dialogue among government officials, international partners, academics, and young SDG Ambassadors, offering a timely opportunity to explore national priorities, policy reform, and practical steps needed to move toward a greener, more resilient energy system.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Shlapachenko underscored that transitioning to green energy is not only a necessity to combat climate change—it is also a unique opportunity to modernize Turkmenistan’s economy, improve public health, and create new jobs. “It’s about investing in a future that is cleaner, more inclusive, and more resilient,” he said.



The UN Resident Coordinator reaffirmed the Organization’s strong commitment to supporting Turkmenistan’s climate agenda. He highlighted key initiatives launched under the UN-Turkmenistan Strategic Advisory Board, including the establishment of a Regional Center for Climate Technologies in Central Asia, support for a just green energy transition, and actions aimed at reducing methane emissions in the oil and gas sector.

He also shared that the UN Country Team has secured $250,000 in seed funding from the Joint SDG Fund to initiate the UN Joint Programme on Green Energy Transition in Turkmenistan, focusing on:

• Strengthening renewable energy policy and legal frameworks,

• Reducing emissions—especially methane—from the energy sector,

• Enhancing institutional and technical capacity to manage the energy transition effectively.

Speakers stressed that achieving meaningful progress will require close cooperation across sectors and with the global community. The round table recognized the vital support provided by UN agencies including UNECE, UNEP, UNDP, UNOPS, and ESCAP, as well as international development partners such as the Asian Development Bank, World Bank, EU, and the U.S. Embassy. These partnerships are helping Turkmenistan advance national climate strategies, mobilize green financing, and access cutting-edge technologies.

Discussions throughout the day emphasized the importance of aligning energy reforms with Turkmenistan’s broader national strategies—most notably the Presidential Programme 2022–2028 and climate commitments made at the 2023 SDG Summit. According to a recent UN-led analysis, the country would need to invest approximately 1% of GDP annually between 2026 and 2030 to reduce methane emissions and achieve a target of 10% renewable energy share in final energy consumption.

Taking place on the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, the round table provided a timely platform for stakeholders to shape evidence-based and internationally aligned approaches to energy and climate policy. Participants highlighted the critical role of science, innovation, and knowledge exchange in developing effective regulation and expanding environmental monitoring systems.

The engagement of Turkmenistan’s SDG Ambassadors brought a dynamic youth perspective to the discussions. They called for inclusive climate policies, greater space for innovation, and stronger support for civic engagement—underlining the role of young people as drivers of sustainable change.

The round table concluded with a shared commitment to accelerate the green energy transition in Turkmenistan through collaborative action, sound policymaking, and continued partnership at both national and international levels. ///nCa, 4 June 2025 (in cooperation with UN Turkmenistan)