Turkmenistan Crowns the Most Stunning Akhal-Teke Horse of 2025

On 26 April 2025, at the International Academy of Horse Breeding named after Aba Annaev in the city of Arkadag, celebrations in honor of the National Turkmen Horse Day took place with the participation of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

As part of the event, an award ceremony was held for the winners of the International Contest “Ýylyň iň owadan ahalteke bedewi” (The Most Beautiful Akhal-Teke Horse), TDH reports.

During the ceremony, each province presented Akhal-Teke horses as gifts to the President. On behalf of the residents of Ahal province, a horse named Arkach was gifted; from Balkan province – Gazal; from şDashoguz province – Diyar; from Lebap province – Guneş; from Mary province – Palwan; from the city of Ashgabat – Ynamly; and from the horse breeders of Arkadag city – Parahat.

On behalf of the military and law enforcement agencies, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov was presented with a horse named Watançy.

The final stage of the prestigious International Akhal-Teke Beauty Contest, “Ýylyň iň owadan ahalteke bedewi,” showcased ten exceptional horses: the striking black Garaduman, dark-bay Janlygara and Perendagly, bay Meleguş, Patrak, Meydanly, Gozbaş, and Watançy, and chestnut Pähimli and Kerven.

Each finalist has a distinguished lineage, with pedigrees tracing back to celebrated ancestors. The title of the most beautiful Akhal-Teke horse of 2025 was bestowed upon the breathtaking Meleguş, born in 2020, a descendant of Gerden and Tugly from the revered Gyrsakar line. On behalf of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the winning groom received the grand prize: keys to a Toyota Camry and a diploma.

Following this, the winners of a creative competition celebrating the elegance and grace of Akhal-Teke horses through art were announced. The best works were selected in various categories: carpet weaving, jewelry, painting, sculpture, publishing products, photographs, and video stories.

Awards, presented in the name of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, were given to:

Yu. Gulov, a first-category specialist at the Geoktepe Etrap Hyakimlik’s Department of Industry, Construction, Architecture, and Economic Sectors in Ahal province, for the masterful carpet “Bedew batly Watanym!”;

Sh. Orazberdiev, a lecturer in Decorative and Applied Arts at the State Academy of Arts of Turkmenistan, for an exquisite ensemble of horse ornaments;

J. Gurbanov, a third-year painting student at the State Academy of Arts, for the captivating artwork “Behişdi bedewler”;

G. Hanov, a third-year sculpture student at the State Academy of Arts, for a remarkable sculptural piece;

Gutlyev, a fourth-year student in Decorative and Applied Arts at the State Academy of Arts, for an innovative calendar design;

Garlyev, head of the operators’ department at the International Information Center of the State Committee for Television, Radio Broadcasting, and Cinematography, for the inspiring video “Owazasy dünýä dolan Galkynyş.”

