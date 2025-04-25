Arkadag Berdimuhamedov and the President of Uzbekistan Held Talks in Samarkand – National Leader of Turkmenistan Awarded Uzbekistan’s Highest State Honor

On 24 April, at the Congress Center of the “Silk Road Samarkand” complex, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, held talks in a bilateral format and with the participation of official delegations.

At the start of the meeting, the Turkmen Leader conveyed greetings and best wishes from President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Mirziyoyev.

The talks covered key issues of further developing and strengthening Turkmen-Uzbek relations. Both sides noted the dynamic growth of multifaceted cooperation across all areas, including political, inter-parliamentary, trade-economic, transport-communication, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Fruitful dialogue is maintained at all levels, with regular meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission, Business Council, Forum of Regions, cultural days, exhibitions, and more.

Last year, mutual trade turnover reached $1.1 billion. Trading houses have been established in both capitals, and cargo transportation volumes are growing. The goal is to increase trade to $2 billion in the coming years.

Mutually beneficial cooperation is expanding in energy, transport, agriculture, water management, and other economic sectors. A cross-border trade zone, “Shavat-Dashoguz,” is being jointly developed, with its launch this year expected to create new opportunities for boosting mutual trade.

An agreement was reached to hold the third Forum of Regions in Khiva and Turkmenistan’s Cultural Days in Uzbekistan this year.

The parties also exchanged views on regional partnership, including preparations for upcoming summits in the “Central Asia Plus” format and the 7th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State in Tashkent.

During the meeting, Mirziyoyev presented Berdimuhamedov with a copy of his book ‘Pearl of Wisdom’, published in Uzbek.

Transport Cooperation

Berdimuhamedov emphasized Turkmenistan’s proposal to strengthen cooperation in developing existing and creating new transport-transit corridors.

He expressed readiness to discuss more effective use of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.

Noting significant potential for expanding transport-transit cooperation along the Asia-Europe route, the National Leader proposed exploring the creation of a Farap-Alat transport-logistics hub on the Turkmen-Uzbek border, involving major global transport companies and international financial institutions.

Mutual Visits

Mirziyoyev highlighted the importance of the upcoming Forum in Ashgabat in December, within the framework of the UN-declared International Year of Peace and Trust, initiated by Turkmenistan, as well as other international events.

He noted Uzbekistan’s preparations for the upcoming visit of Turkmenistan’s President.

Berdimuhamedov emphasized the high level of interstate dialogue, driven by the trust-based relations between the leaders of both countries. For instance, on 3–4 April, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov made a working visit to Samarkand for the first Central Asia–European Union Summit.

A high-level Turkmen delegation will visit Samarkand on 5 May for the second Strategic Dialogue Summit “Central Asia–Gulf Cooperation Council” and Tashkent on 6–7 September for the 7th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State.

Berdimuhamedov also invited the Uzbek leader to an international forum for landlocked developing countries, to be held under UN auspices in August in the Avaza National Tourism Zone.

National Leader of Turkmenistan Awarded the Order “Oliy Darajali Dustlik”

At the conclusion of the bilateral talks, a solemn ceremony was held during which the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, was awarded Uzbekistan’s highest state honor – the Order “Oliy Darajali Dustlik” (Friendship at the Highest Level).

Presenting the award, Mirziyoyev highlighted Berdimuhamedov’s immense contributions to strengthening traditional ties of friendship, good-neighborliness, and strategic partnership between the two brotherly nations.

“Thanks to your personal support, the foundations of our countries’ strategic partnership were laid in 2017,” said Mirziyoyev.

“I consider this high honor, the Order of Friendship at the Highest Level, as an award from the Uzbek people to the Turkmen people. For my part, I will do everything in my power, using my knowledge and life experience, to further strengthen the bonds of friendship between the brotherly peoples of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan,” said Arkadag Berdimuhamedov.

Other Events

Mirziyoyev and Berdimuhamedov planted an oak tree together on the Alley of Honored Guests at the Samarkand Congress Center.

They then visited the “Mirages of Time” exhibition at the international tourism center in Samarkand. The main exhibit features a nighttime desert with zodiac signs, Ulugh Beg’s star map, and meridians appearing in the starry sky. Visitors walk through dunes as if part of a caravan on the Great Silk Road, with the route showcasing the history of civilization’s development.

The exhibition included performances by Uzbek and Turkmen artists playing the dutar and tambur, reciting poetry by Navoi and Magtymguly. Visual effects and theatrical performances captivated attendees.

Arkadag returns to Ashgabat

Having wrapped up his friendly visit to Uzbekistan, the National Leader of the Turkmen people returned to Ashgabat. ///nCa, 25 April 2025 (based on press releases from the official website of the President of Uzbekistan and TDH reports)