The Government delegation of Turkmenistan paid a working visit to South Korea

A working visit of the Government delegation of Turkmenistan, led by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers B. Annamammedov, was held in the Republic of Korea from April 16 to 19, 2025. During the visit, meetings were held with government officials of the Republic of Korea, as well as with heads and representatives of Korean companies and financial institutions. The delegation also visited production facilities and public infrastructure sites.

16 April 2025

A delegation led by Mr. D. Orazov, Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of Arkadag City under the President of Turkmenistan, visited the production facility of EMKorea in the Republic of Korea, where single-use medical products and related technologies are manufactured.

The Turkmen delegation was warmly welcomed by the management of EMKorea and was introduced to the company’s activities in the design, construction, and installation of equipment used for the production of syringes, needles, and infusion sets. The visit included live demonstrations of fully automated infusion set assembly machines, insulin syringes, filtered needles, safety syringes, safety pen needles, fully automated assembling and packaging systems, and part supply units.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Mr. B. Annamammedov, held a meeting with Mr. Lee Dal Gon, Chairman of the Korea Commission for Corporate Partnership (formerly the head of the Korea-Turkmenistan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group).

Chairman of the Board of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan, Mr. R. Jepbarov, Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of Arkadag City under the President of Turkmenistan, Mr. D. Orazov, and Chairman of the State Concern “Turkmenhimiya,” Mr. D. Sapbayev, held a meeting with executives of Kookmin Bank, one of the leading private banks in the Republic of Korea.

Emphasizing the importance of cooperation between the financial institutions of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea, the Turkmen side expressed interest in expanding these relations and proposed exploring the possibility of signing a framework agreement between the banks of the two countries in the future. Representatives of Kookmin Bank, in turn, conveyed their interest and readiness to explore avenues for mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the involvement of Korean companies in projects planned within the framework of the Medical Cluster to be established in the city of Arkadag.

The members of the Government delegation of Turkmenistan held a meeting at the headquarters of the Export-Import Bank of Korea (K-Exim) with the Bank’s President, Mr. Yoon Hee-sung, as well as heads of several structural units of the Bank.

During the meeting, the parties discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of the Medical Cluster project in the city of Arkadag, as well as important matters related to collaboration in the gas and chemical sector. Prospects for future cooperation in various areas were also considered.

From the perspective of further developing cooperation in the banking and financial sector, both parties emphasized the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in June 2024 between the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Export-Import Bank of Korea. In this regard, the Turkmen side reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to maintaining constructive and effective cooperation with the relevant institutions of the Republic of Korea, including its financial entities.

17 April 2025

On April 17, 2025, the Turkmen delegation continued its program with visits to the production facilities of ABIMAN Engineering and Shinsung E&G.

During the visit to ABIMAN Engineering, the delegation was introduced to the company’s capabilities in robotic technology and medical device manufacturing. The company showcased its solutions in automation, smart factory technologies, and robot systems, including industrial robots, multi-joint robots, and collaborative robots (cobots), with live demonstrations of their functionality.

The same day, the delegation also visited Shinsung E&G’s production facility. There, the Turkmen side was presented with the design and operation of high-precision clean rooms-critical components in medical device manufacturing facilities, ensuring sterile production conditions. The operational efficiency of the company’s clean room technologies was demonstrated in practice.

Additionally, the delegation was familiarized with Shinsung E&G’s solar energy solutions, including solar panels and battery storage systems, gaining insight into the company’s renewable energy technologies.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Mr. D. Orazov, Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of Arkadag City under the President of Turkmenistan, held a meeting with Mr. Kang Young-shin, Director General of the Bureau for Northeast and Central Asian Affairs.

The central focus of the meeting was the smooth implementation of the project to construct a medical equipment manufacturing plant in the city of Arkadag. The parties discussed practical steps and coordination mechanisms necessary to ensure the successful and timely realization of the project

18 April 2025

On April 18, 2025, the Government delegation of Turkmenistan, led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Mr. B. Annamammedov, held a meeting with Mr. Yoon Jin-sik, Chairman of the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).

At the beginning of the meeting, the Korean side warmly welcomed the Turkmen delegation and noted that the current visit was proving to be highly successful. It was emphasized that the meetings held and the documents signed during the visit would undoubtedly elevate the bilateral economic relationship to a new level. Both sides also discussed the activities of the Turkmen-Korean Business Council, giving it a positive evaluation and expressing mutual interest in fully utilizing its potential.

The Turkmen side shared information about ongoing projects involving Korean partners in the construction of industrial facilities in Turkmenistan. Special attention was also given to the development of the Smart City of Arkadag, a flagship initiative personally led by the Hero Arkadag. It was highlighted that Korean companies are invited to participate in various tenders announced for facilities within the city.

The Korean side affirmed that KITA stands ready to assist in establishing cooperation between Korean companies and relevant Turkmen counterparts in priority sectors.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Turkmen side invited Mr. Yoon Jin-sik to participate in the high-level International Forum to be held on December 12, 2025, in Ashgabat, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent Neutrality and the International Year of Peace and Trust.

The same day a meeting was held between the Government delegation of Turkmenistan, led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Mr. B. Annamammedov, and Mr. Kim Jin-pyo, Chairman of the Global innovation studies and former Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea.

The Korean side was also represented by Mr. Maeng Sung-kyu, Member of the National Assembly of Korea and Chairman of the Committee on Land, Infrastructure and Transport from the Democratic Party, as well as Mr. Kim Yoon-sik, head of the trading company “Shindong Enercom Inc.”, and a representative from the company “DYNPF.”

During the meeting, Mr. D. Orazov, Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of Arkadag City, presented an official invitation to Mr. Kim Jin-pyo to participate in the international forum deicated to 30th anniversary of neutrality.

Mr. Kim Jin-pyo expressed sincere gratitude for the invitation and confirmed his intention to attend the forum.

Following this, the parties discussed key issues on the agenda of Turkmen–Korean relations and identified promising areas for future bilateral cooperation. The Turkmen side provided information on major national projects, particularly the development of the “smart” city of Arkadag, and expressed interest in establishing partnerships with reputable South Korean companies in this area.

At the Lotte Hotel a signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between the State Committee for the Construction of Arkadag City under the President of Turkmenistan and Korea Meditech Co., Ltd. was held.

At the event from the Korean side also participated Mrs. Jung Eun-young, Director General of the Bureau of Medical Industry of the Ministry of Health and Welfare of the Republic of Korea, as well as other officials from the Ministry and representatives of the Korea Health Industry Development Institute.

Following the signing ceremony, Mr. Orazov held a separate meeting with Mrs. Jung Eun-young and other Korean representatives. The parties discussed opportunities to further expand cooperation between Korean government agencies and companies in the implementation of projects within the Arkadag City Medical cluster.

On the sidelines of the visit Daewoo Engineering & Construction and the State Chemical Corporation of Turkmenistan signed a framework agreement for a mineral fertilizer plant construction project in Turkmenabad. ///nCa, 22 April 2025