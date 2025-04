On 25-26 April, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will pay an official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

On April 26-27, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, she will pay an official visit to Astana.

“During the high-level talks, the parties plan to discuss the prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Italian strategic partnership,” Aqorda said.

The first Central Asia–Italy summit will be held in Astana on 27 April. ///nCa, 22 April 2025