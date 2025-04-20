Investment potential of Turkmenistan presented at a meeting with the business community of the Republic of Türkiye

On April 19, 2025, in the building of the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Exchanges of Afyonkarahisar, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Türkiye organized a business forum on the topic

“Turkmenistan and Türkiye: modern directions of economic cooperation”.

The event brought together more than 100 heads of Turkish companies and non-governmental structures. The purpose of the forum was to reveal the investment potential of Turkmenistan for representatives of the Turkish business community.

In his speech at the meeting, Ambassador M.Ishangulyev noted that in order to fully utilize the investment potential, Turkmenistan is taking a responsible and comprehensive approach to building partnerships in the international trade system based on the principles of mutual respect, equality and trust.

It was noted that Turkmenistan actively supports the development of the private sector and attracting foreign investment, providing various benefits and favorable conditions for doing business. The Ambassador also noted Turkmenistan’s commitment to the introduction of environmentally friendly and green technologies in all sectors of the economy.

During the business forum, the participants exchanged views on promising areas for attracting Turkish investment, such as the oil and gas chemical industry, the agro-industrial complex, transport and logistics, telecommunications and information technologies.

Also, during the meeting, a video dedicated to the investment potential of Turkmenistan was shown to the participants.

In addition, as part of the events in Afyonkarahisar, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Türkiye M.Ishangulyev held a number of meetings with the leadership of the region.

Thus, during the meeting with the head of the Afyonkarahisar city administration Kubra Guran Yigitbashi, an exchange of views took place on increasing cooperation in the trade and economic, cultural, humanitarian and educational spheres.

Along with this, a meeting of the Turkmen delegation with the director of the regional industrial zone Bekir Yesilaya took place. During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed promising areas of Turkmen-Turkish relations, including in the areas of trade and investment.

Ambassador M. Ishangulyev also held meetings with the rector of Kocatepe University Mehmet Karakas and the rector of the Medical University of Afyonkarahisar Nurullah Okumush. During the meetings, the parties discussed issues of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of education, science and culture, as well as expanding partnership and exchange of experience between educational institutions of the two countries.///nCa, 20 April 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye)