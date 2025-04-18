UNFPA: Turkmenistan’s Model can service as an Example for Youth Policy Worldwide

On April 16, 2025, at the UN Headquarters in New York, during the ECOSOC Youth Forum and the second meeting of the Central Asian Youth Dialogue, the Deputy Minister of Education of Turkmenistan held a bilateral meeting with UNFPA Deputy Executive Director Ms.Diene Keita, the education ministry reports.

The Turkmen delegation emphasized that President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s slogan, “Youth is the backbone of the Motherland,” reflects a strategic vision aimed at nurturing a patriotic, educated, and ambitious generation capable of driving sustainable development. Under the leadership of the Head of State, Turkmenistan has implemented an inclusive model that addresses the individual interests, talents, and aspirations of young people, ensuring their active participation in the economic, social, and cultural life of the country. Delegates noted that this model not only unlocks the potential of the youth but also leverages the demographic dividend to propel innovative, knowledge-based economic growth.

Diene Keita praised Turkmenistan’s initiatives, highlighting their alignment with UNFPA’s mission in demography and youth policy. She commended the country’s leadership in establishing the “Youth Dialogue of Central Asian Countries” and its significant role in fostering regional cooperation, describing the Turkmen model as a valuable example for other nations.



During the meeting, Keita elaborated on UNFPA’s activities, including programs on demography, reproductive health, and gender equality, noting their success in Central Asia. She recognized UNFPA’s support for the “Yashlyk” platform and the census initiative, while highlighting opportunities to integrate Turkmen approaches into global UNFPA projects such as the Youth Leadership Program and Data for Development.

The discussion also addressed key areas for collaboration, particularly in learning from UNFPA’s experience with innovative methods for utilizing demographic data in comprehensive planning and analysis.

Specific avenues for cooperation were proposed:

A regional training program focused on demographic data analysis for education planning. Training sessions on “21st-century skills” aimed at preparing young people for the evolving demands of the labor market.

Keita emphasized UNFPA’s readiness to provide expertise, identifying the Central Asian Youth Dialogue as an ideal platform for scaling these initiatives. She commended Turkmenistan for its high-level organization of the event, underscoring its contributions to the global agenda and the Pact for the Future. Keita further supported the proposal for an expert meeting to advance projects and expressed UNFPA’s willingness to expand partnerships through joint educational and demographic initiatives.

