A scientific and practical conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality was held in the Republic of Türkiye

On April 18, 2025, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Türkiye together with Kocatepe University in Afyonkarahisar organized a scientific and practical conference “The 30th Anniversary of the Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan: Relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye “.

The event was attended by the head of the Afyonkarahisar City Administration Kubra Guran Yigitbashi, the rector of Kocatepe University Mehmet Karakas, as well as representatives of socio-political organizations, the creative and scientific community of Türkiye, students and the media.

In their speeches, the conference participants noted that the constructive foreign policy of Turkmenistan and the creative initiatives put forward by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov are gaining broad support in the world arena. This is confirmed by the adoption by the UN General Assembly of the resolutions “International Year of Peace and Trust, 2025” and “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan”.

Also, the speakers noted the great importance and relevance in the modern world of the philosophy of international relations ” Dialogue is the Guarantee of Peac”, declared by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

It was stated that neutral Turkmenistan makes a significant contribution to strengthening peace and security on the planet, strengthening mutual understanding, friendly and trusting relations, fruitful cooperation between states and peoples, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

In addition, within the framework of the conference, representatives of the Embassy of Turkmenistan informed the participants about the festive events planned to be held in Turkmenistan and abroad, dedicated to the “International Year of Peace and Trust”, as well as the 30th anniversary of the permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan.

At the end of the conference, participants were shown a video dedicated to the permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 18 April 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Turkiye)