Meeting with the Co-Chairman of the Turkmen-Croatian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation

On 16 April 2025, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Croatia (with residence in Bucharest), A. Annaev, met with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy of Croatia and Co-Chairman of the Croatian side of the Turkmen-Croatian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, Mr. Goran Romek.

The discussions centered on preparations for the fourth meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Croatian Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, scheduled to take place in Ashgabat in the second half of the year.

The upcoming meeting is expected to be a significant step in fostering mutually beneficial trade and economic partnerships between the two nations and expanding business ties. In this context, A. Annaev proposed continuing the practice of business forums and organizing trade exhibitions featuring Croatian companies in Ashgabat and Turkmen products in Zagreb.

Tourism collaboration was another important topic addressed during the talks. The Turkmen side praised Croatia’s global reputation for its outstanding resorts and unique natural sites and suggested studying Croatian expertise and establishing closer cooperation with relevant organizations. Direct contacts between tour operators from both countries were also encouraged.

At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed the mutual interest of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Croatia in further expanding and strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation, entering new prospective areas and projects. ///nCa, 17 April 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)