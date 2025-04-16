Speech by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at a meeting with representatives of Japanese business structures

Dear members of the Japan-Turkmenistan Cooperation Committee! Heads and representatives of Japanese business structures! Ladies and gentlemen,

I would like to cordially thank the Japanese businessmen for organizing today’s meeting and the opportunity to discuss current issues and prospects for the development of Turkmen-Japanese economic cooperation.

Relations between Turkmenistan and Japan are based on the principles of trust and mutual benefit. Over the years of joint work, a solid foundation has been laid for the further expansion of this partnership.

For us, Japan is an example of the development of advanced technologies, innovations, economic and environmental strategy.

Japan’s achievements in science, industry, and unique experience in management practices are important for Turkmenistan.

We pay great attention to modernizing the innovation industry, accelerating the transition to a green economy, diversifying energy, and developing national and international transport connectivity. In all these areas, we see real opportunities for Japanese business to participate.

Long-term investments in the economy of Turkmenistan have very good prospects. This is based on a number of key factors, including:

– Political stability;

– Steady economic growth rates;

– Abundant resource base;

– Structural transformation and government support for innovative growth;

– Favorable investment climate.

Here are just some figures and facts.

In recent years, GDP growth in Turkmenistan has been stable at over 6 %.

In its recent assessment mission report, the International Monetary Fund confirmed the stability of Turkmenistan’s economic development. It is expected that in the coming years, GDP growth rates will be in the range of 6.3 to 8.3 %, which puts our country among the leaders in this indicator not only in the region, but also in the world.

Public and private investments remain the main driver of growth and development of the national economy. Every year, investments in our economy amount to more than 40 % of GDP, while the share of foreign investment is up to 15 %.

The strategic course towards industrial and innovative growth is ensured by directing more than 65 % of the total investment into the manufacturing sector. This allows us to reform the entire economic structure and significantly modernize the manufacturing sector.

It should be noted that significant reforms have been implemented in the financial and banking sector. The policy of openness has been consistently implemented in foreign economic activity, and favorable conditions have been created for international business to participate in major projects in Turkmenistan.

In this context, we consider it advisable to develop partnerships with Japanese businessmen and implement new projects.

Today, 44 investment projects involving Japanese companies have been registered in our country for a total amount exceeding US$ 11 billion, about 256 million Euros and almost 190 billion Yen.

We highly appreciate and gratefully acknowledge the long-term successful activities of large Japanese companies in Turkmenistan.

Corporations such as Itochu Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Corporation, Sojitz Corporation, Toyo Engineering, Mitsui, Sumitomo Corporation and others have made and continue to make significant contributions to the development of the Turkmen economy.

In recent years, with the participation of Japanese companies, large industrial facilities have been put into operation in Turkmenistan – a gas chemical complex for the production of ammonia and carbamide in Garabogaz, a polymer plant in Kiyanli, a plant for the production of gasoline from natural gas in Ovadandepe and a gas turbine power plant in the Charjev distritct.

I would like to mention the successful deliveries of Komatsu earthmoving equipment to Turkmenistan, as well as Toyota motor vehicles.

Of course, we should also note the active support and assistance to this process from Japanese government agencies, primarily the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and the Japan Export and Investment Insurance Agency (NEXI).

Turkmenistan is ready to offer Japanese businessmen all the conditions for long-term investments and mutually beneficial partnership.

Energy, transport and logistics should be highlighted among the priorities. High-tech and environmentally friendly industries, modernization of the water infrastructure system, and training of specialists are also of great importance.

Based on long-term prospects, I would like to announce a number of specific proposals for cooperation with Japanese business structures.

First, we are ready to promote Japanese technologies and products to the Turkmen market, especially in such areas as mechanical engineering, electronics and chemical industry.;

Secondly, our country is interested in the introduction of advanced Japanese technologies in the field of water conservation, water treatment, waste management, “green” and hydrogen energy;

Third, I suggest exploring the possibility of attracting small and medium–sized Japanese enterprises to do business in Turkmenistan and, accordingly, Turkmen enterprises in Japan.

We are ready to discuss these proposals.

We have all the conditions for confident planning of economic and business cooperation.

I would like to take this opportunity to invite Japanese businessmen to participate as honorary guests in the International Forum to be held in Ashgabat on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

I am convinced of the further development of partnership relations between Turkmenistan and Japan, as well as the future participation of Japanese businessmen in major projects to be implemented in our country.

Once again, I would like to thank my Japanese friends for organizing this meeting and wish the participants fruitful cooperation.

(Tokyo, April 15, 2025)