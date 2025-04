The United Nations General Assembly Resolution 79/274 titled “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan” has been published in all six official UN languages as an official document of the 79th session of the General Assembly under agenda item 61: Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace.

The published document is available at the following link:

docs.un.org/A/RES/79/274 ///Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, 14 April 2025