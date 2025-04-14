The President of Turkmenistan is on a visit to Japan

On 13 April 2025, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan commenced a visit to Japan on 13 April 2025, as reported by TDH.

Turkmenistan attaches great importance to expanding cooperation with the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan. The bilateral relationship, characterized by equality, mutual respect, and trust, is founded on long-term strategic principles.

The Turkmen-Japanese partnership demonstrates dynamic growth across political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian domains.

Turkmenistan and Japan successfully cooperate within the framework of reutable international organizations, primarily the United Nations, as well as in the Central Asia–Japan format. Japan consistently supports Turkmenistan’s initiatives within the framework of the United Nations and other international organizations.

The National Leader Arkadag Berdimuhamedov visited Japan in 2009, 2013, 2015, 2019 and 2022. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov is visiting Japan for the first time as president of the country.

Trade and economic relations constitute a key focus of the Turkmen-Japanese partnership. Recent years have witnessed enhanced bilateral economic cooperation through the implementation of joint projects in industry, transport, communications, and the fuel and energy sector. Long-standing partners include prominent Japanese corporations such as ITOCHU, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi, Sojitz, Sumitomo, Toyo Engineering, and Komatsu.

Japanese companies have played a crucial role in major Turkmen infrastructure projects, including the construction of ammonia and urea production plant in Mary, the Maryazot plant, a carbamide fertilizer production plant in Garabogaz, a polymer gas chemical complex in Kiyanly, a plant for the production of synthetic gasoline from natural gas (GTG) in the Akhal province, and a gas turbine power plant in the Charjev district of the Lebap province.

Turkmenistan is also interested in advanced technologies for the modernization of national industry and agriculture, including innovative solutions from Japanese companies in the field of automation, IT technologies and sustainable development.

Both countries are committed to strengthening traditional ties in science, education, and culture, and to expanding dialogue in higher education. The collaboration between Turkmen educational institutions and the University of Tsukuba serves as a notable example.

During his visit to Japan, the head of state will take part in the celebrations on the occasion of the National Day of Turkmenistan at the World EXPO 2025 in Osaka, as well as hold bilateral and business meetings at the highest level.