Russia and China ready to enter global aviation market

CR929

Russia and China have been working for years and now they are in a position to make their bid for grand entry into the world aviation market. Quite possibly, they are positioning their jet planes as an attractive alternative to the Boeing and Airbus airliners rather than an either-or kind of competition.

According to the specifications of the jets they have developed, they are eyeing the market for narrow-body planes and wide-body regional jets.

Both Russia and China have two jets of their own and one in a joint venture:

Russia:

Irkut MC-21 (Rebranded as Yakovlev MC-21)

(Rebranded as Yakovlev MC-21) Sukhoi Superjet 100 (Regional jet)

(Regional jet) CR929 ( also called C929 – Joint wide-body project with China under United Aircraft Corporation – UAC)

China:

COMAC C919 (Narrow-body)

(Narrow-body) COMAC ARJ21 (Regional jet)

(Regional jet) CR929 (Joint wide-body project with Russia)

ARJ21

Commercial Aircraft Comparison: Russian, Chinese, Boeing, and Airbus

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Regional Jets

Aircraft Country Typical Passengers Range (km) Entry to Service Approx. Price (USD millions) Sukhoi Superjet 100 Russia 87–108 3,048 2011 $50–55 COMAC ARJ21 China 78–90 3,700 2016 $38–40 Embraer E190-E2 Brazil 96–114 5,278 2018 $60–65 Airbus A220-300 EU/Canada 120–150 6,112 2016 $90–95

Wide-Body Aircraft (In Development)

Aircraft Country Projected Passengers Range (km) Projected Entry Approx. Price (USD millions) CR929 Russia/China 250–320 12,000 2028–2029 (delayed) $200–250 (estimated) Boeing 787-9 USA 290–330 13,950 In service $290–300 Airbus A350-900 EU 300–350 15,000 In service $310–320

Note: Prices vary by specifications, discounts, and customer agreements. Russian and Chinese aircraft are often priced competitively to attract early customers.

The actual entry into the global aviation market would not be easy.

The western aviation regulators such as FAA (USA) and EASA (EU) would make them jump through lots of hoops, both as safety concerns as well as a number of things not even remotely related to safety.

MC 21

The availability of financing and spare parts would not be a major issue as both Russia and China have the capacity to finance and produce everything from their own sources and expertise.

Instead, for foreign buyers, an important question would be the ability and capacity of Russia and China to provide training, back up support and other guarantees to the airlines that agree to induct their jets.

C919

To make their jets instantly attractive, Russia and China would need to come up with their own lend-lease, and soft loan options to the potential buyers.

Their priority should be to tap into their own domestic markets that are quite large, and make their bid to the friendly countries that could be willing to trust their technology.

Superjet 100

They would also need to speed up the development of CR929, the joint Russian-Chinese wide-body airplane.

The expansion of choice would certainly be a welcome addition to the world aviation market. It would also be a boon to the passengers as the airfares may come slightly down because of comparatively cheaper jets in the market. /// nCa, 14 April 2025