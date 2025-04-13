BOMCA 10 strengthens regional customs capacity

On 8-10 April in Astana, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) organised a regional workshop on the effective use of technical equipment in customs control.

The event brought together representatives of customs services from five Central Asian countries with practical experience in the use and assessment of technical customs control tools. This activity aimed to strengthen administrative capacity and enhance the competencies of staff responsible for planning equipment supply and defining technical and functional requirements from an end-user perspective. Effective and swift customs control measures are essential elements in facilitating trade, while modern technologies and their proper application ensure the smooth operation of processes.

Experts from Latvia presented the equipment life cycle, classification of border crossing points and gap analysis methodologies. Participants learned about the EU’s best practices in procurement planning, technical specification development and carrying out testing. Practical sessions were also held on modelling technical requirements, approaches to user training and maintaining uninterrupted equipment operation.

The three-day regional event was implemented under the framework of Component 3 of the BOMCA 10 Programme “Facilitation of Trade” and contributed to strengthening regional cooperation, exchanging experience, and introducing modern customs solutions.///BOMCA, 10 April 2025