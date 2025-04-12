The importance of Turkmenistan’s permanent Neutrality discussed at the fourth Antalya Diplomatic Forum

On 11 April 2025, a delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers H.Geldimyradov took part in the fourth Antalya Diplomatic Forum (ADF-2025). The high-level event was held at the Nest Congress Center in Antalya, Türkiye.

The annual Antalya Diplomatic Forum (ADF) is an initiative aimed at creating a broad dialogue platform for exchanging views on current global and regional issues, finding answers to modern challenges, and developing new effective ways of cooperation.

A number of thematic sessions were organized on the sidelines of the forum, which allowed participants to exchange views on topical issues of international cooperation.

In his speech at the session “Cooperation, Digitalization and Development” H.Geldimyradov noted that consistent implementation of a foreign policy course based on the principles of positive neutrality, widely supported by the international community, has heavily contributed to strengthening constructive international cooperation for the sake of universal well-being and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

At the same time, it was emphasized that, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, the UN General Assembly declared 2025 the “International Year of Peace and Trust”, which became a vivid expression of recognition of Turkmenistan’s activities aimed at ensuring global peace and sustainable development.

The Turkmen delegation focused on the development of cross-border infrastructure projects, the use of international transport corridors and digital transformation.

The Head of the delegation of Turkmenistan also underscored the importance of Turkmenistan’s initiatives to create a Global Atlas of Sustainable Transport Connectivity and an Alliance for Global Energy Security and Sustainable Development, as well as to develop a Global Framework for the Transition to a Circular Economy.

In addition, as part of the participation in the diplomatic forum, DPM Geldimyradov met with Erol Ozvar, Chairman of the Council of Higher Education of the Republic of Türkiye.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibilities of increasing cooperation in the field of science and higher education, including issues of holding joint events in educational institutions of Turkmenistan and Türkiye. ///nCa, 12 April 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Türkiye)