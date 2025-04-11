Yunus Emre Institute Invites Foreigners to Summer Schools

The Yunus Emre Institute, renowned for its programs promoting Turkish culture and language, invites foreign citizens to participate in its annual summer schools. Participants from around the world, interested in exploring various aspects of Turkish culture, can engage in programs held in picturesque cities across Türkiye.

Yunus Emre Institute Summer Schools 2025: Application Information

The Institute offers diverse thematic summer schools, providing in-depth experiences in the following areas: Summer School of Turkish Archaeology, Summer School of Turkish Fashion, Summer School of Turkish Cuisine, Summer School of Modern Turkish Art.

Application Deadline: March 25 – April 15, 2025

Application Address and Detailed Information: https://summerschools.yee.org.tr

Turkish Language Summer School:

For those seeking to enhance their Turkish language skills, the Yunus Emre Institute also offers a Turkish Language Summer School.

Application Method: Individual application through Turkish Cultural Centers.

Application Deadline: March 25 – April 15, 2025

///nCa, 11 April 2025 (in cooperation with the Cultural Center of the Embassy of Türkiye in Turkmenistan)