Central Asia’s Largest Wind Farm Begins Operations Early in Uzbekistan

A major wind farm project in Uzbekistan’s Bukhara region has commenced commercial operations two months ahead of schedule. With a total capacity of 1.027 million kilowatts, it stands as the largest wind energy installation in Central Asia, according to Xinhua.

The project is a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power (65% stake) and China Southern Power Grid International based in Hong Kong (35% stake).

To address the region’s challenging climate conditions, the installation features China’s domestically developed 6.5 MW wind turbines. According to Huang Le, the project’s chief technology officer, these turbines incorporate innovative design elements to maximize energy capture, enhance generation efficiency, and ensure reliable performance.

CSG International views this project as a significant milestone in China-Uzbekistan energy cooperation, particularly following the elevation of bilateral relations to an “all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership.” The company states the initiative advances the green energy goals of China’s Belt and Road Initiative while contributing to a shared future between the nations.

Now fully integrated into Uzbekistan's national power grid, the wind farm is expected to generate 3 terawatt hours of clean energy annually, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 1.6 million tonnes. 11 April 2025