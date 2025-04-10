Turkmen Delegation attended Neutrality & Magtymguly Fragi Conference in Romania

From April 5 to 10, 2025, representatives of the scientific and educational sphere of Turkmenistan were on a working visit to the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca to participate in a scientific conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan and the 300th anniversary of the birth of Mahtumkuli Fragi, as well as the presentation of the collection of poems “Divan of Makhtumkuli Fragi” translated into Romanian.

During the visit, the Turkmen delegation got acquainted with ancient historical and archaeological finds stored in the National Museum of Transylvania, visited the rare editions department of the Central Library of Babes-Bolyai University in Romania and donated the book of our Esteemed President “Mahtumguly – Thinker of the World” to the Central Library of Babes-Bolyai University.

In addition, the Turkmen delegation held meetings with the Deputy Mayor of Cluj-Napoca and the Rector of Babes-Bolyai University.

On April 9, 2025, a scientific conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi, as well as the presentation of the Romanian version of the collection of poems “Divan of Magtymguly Fragi” was held at the Institute of Turkology of Babes-Bolyai University in Romania.

The speeches discussed the role of the Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi in national and world literature, the study of the poet’s creative heritage, the work carried out in recent years by Turkmen and Romanian scholars to translate the poet’s works, new discoveries related to his life and work. An exhibition of books, booklets, Turkmen carpets, and women’s handicrafts was also organized as part of this event.

The speeches highly praised the initiatives of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov aimed at further developing humanitarian cooperation in the world, strengthening peace and friendship, bringing relations and cooperation between states and peoples to new, higher levels, as well as the fact that scientific and cultural diplomacy allows expanding the Turkmen-Romanian bridge of friendship, paving the way to solving urgent problems of science, culture and society facing the country today. The work carried out by Turkmenistan to honor famous figures at the international level for their great services to humanity was highly praised. ///nCa, 10 April 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)