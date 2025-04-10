President of Turkmenistan to Visit Japan

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, will pay a visit to Japan as official guest of the Government of Japan for participation to National Day Event of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan from April 13 to 15, foreign ministry of Japan reports.

During his stay in Japan, the President Berdimuhamedov will make a State Call on His Majesty the Emperor of Japan.

Mr. Ishiba Shigeru, Prime Minister of Japan, if all circumstances permit, will hold a meeting with the President Berdimuhamedov and host a working lunch for him.

As a result of the visit to Japan by the President Berdimuhamedov, it is expected that friendly relations between Japan and Turkmenistan will be further strengthened.

President Berdimuhamedov has visited Japan five times in the past, and will visit Japan for the first time as the President of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 10 April 2025