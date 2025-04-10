EBRD and EU help take Turkmen craftsmanship online

Tahmina Amangeldiyeva

Biology and handicrafts may appear worlds apart but Tajigul Kurbanova, an enterprising woman from Turkmenistan, seamlessly bridges these seemingly disparate realms. Her journey from biological scientist to leader of a thriving handicraft community is a case in point.

Tajigul began to pursue creative work after her tenure in the sciences. It had always been her childhood dream to dive into various creative techniques and find an outlet for her creativity.

A beckoning towards traditional roots

After attending an expo showcasing the traditional arts of Japan, Tajigul was so taken by the artform that she tried her hand at drawing, which generated lots of attention amongst her inner circle. Next came plates adorned with traditional symbols, ethnic jewellery, and gifts made of felt, which sparked the idea of a community that could revive and sustain traditional crafts.

Tajigul reached out to local artisans, researchers, international organisations and even government officials with a vision that would preserve Turkmen traditions and provide a source of income for women in the urban and rural areas of Turkmenistan. She could not have imagined how many women were engaged with handicrafts.

From their perspective, handicrafting is more than just a way to earn a living; it is a way to keep their heritage alive. From the intricate patterns of Turkmen carpets – famous for their rich colours and complex motifs – to the delicate embroidery that adorns traditional garments, each piece is infused with symbolism and meaning. In recent years, Turkmen handicrafters have gained recognition beyond Turkmenistan’s borders.

This is when Tajigul realised that common sales channels were no longer sufficient to keep the business thriving.

“In the early stages, artisan businesses grow slowly – not from lack of talent, but because creativity comes first, and commerce second,” Tajigul explains. “Artisans wear many hats: they are creators, managers, and salespeople. That’s where a lack of expertise in international sales or global standards can really hamper a crafts business.”

An expansion of culture and trade in the digital age

The global shift towards digitalisation has enabled local artisans to reach a worldwide audience and revive their craft in the modern era. Tajigul understood that for Turkmenistan’s artisans to thrive in the future, they needed to embrace these changes.

Determined to find a solution, Tajigul joined forces with three forward-thinking handicraft entrepreneurs who shared her mission. Together, they approached the EBRD Advice for Small Businesses team, seeking support to help them find a solution.

The goal was ambitious: to create an online marketplace that would empower Turkmenistan’s artisans to showcase and sell their unique products to both local and global audiences.

Recognising the project’s potential impact, the EBRD and the European Union supported the initiative as a group advisory project.

The project had ambitions greater than just an increase in sales; more generally, it sought to transform the way Turkmenistan’s handicraft industry operated by leveraging the power of e-commerce. Developing an online marketplace would open up a new space for artisans to reach customers beyond their immediate geographical regions, enabling them to tap into markets that were previously inaccessible. Handicrafters and artisans from all over the country would be able to create personal pages within the platform, each with detailed product descriptions along with the stories behind each piece, to enable customers to enjoy deeper connections to the products they were purchasing.

The marketplace launched in September 2024 and Tajigul marked the date the platform was presented to the handicraft community as a significant milestone for herself and the artisans she represents. The group advisory project proved to be more than just a business initiative: it became a catalyst for cultural preservation and economic empowerment. By bridging the gap between tradition and technology, it helps to secure a future where the art of handicrafting can continue to thrive, bringing the beauty and heritage of Turkmenistan to the world. ///EBRD, 9 April 2025