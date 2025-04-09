New online registration system for citizens of Turkmenistan applying to the Consular Department of the Embassy of Azerbaijan

Starting from May 1, 2025, citizens of Turkmenistan wishing to apply to the consular department of the Azerbaijani Embassy will have to register in advance through the electronic appointment portal. This innovation is aimed at optimizing the process and reducing the waiting time for applicants.

To make an appointment, applicants need to visit the website https://ashgabat.mfa.gov.az/az/category/elektron-nobat-portaly и and choose the appropriate date and time for the meeting.

Recently, the Embassy launched the Turkmen language version of its official website.

///Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan