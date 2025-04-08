Turkmenistan Tulip – Winner of RHS Award of Garden Merit

nCa Report

Tulipa turkestanica, the Turkestan tulip, is a species of tulip native to Turkmenistan, also found in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and possibly Xinjiang.

It was first described by Eduard August von Regel in 1873 as a variety of T. sylvestris, then elevated to full species status two years later.

Tulipa turkestanica is a herbaceous, bulbous perennial growing 10 cm to 15 cm tall, with 2–4 thin glaucous leaves up to 15 cm long on each stem. The margins and tips have a pinkish colour. The leathery bulb is bright reddish-brown and has a hairy tunic.

It grows on stony slopes, river margins and rocky ledges between 1800 and 2500 m asl (above sea level).

Tulipa turkestanica is an ornamental plant often grown in rock gardens. It needs full sun. In England, it flowers in the middle of March. As other tulips of the Eriostemenes group, Tulipa turkestanica cannot be crossed with garden tulips. (Richard Wilford, Anna Pavrod)

Tulipa turkestanica has received the Royal Horticultural Society’s Award of Garden Merit.

A bulbous perennial to 30cm in height, with narrow, greyish-green leaves and racemes of up to 12 star-shaped white flowers 3-5cm in width, showing deep yellow at the base, flushed reddish-green on the outside

The World Sensorium notes: The allure of tulips extends beyond their visual appeal; they also possess a delicate fragrance that combines notes of citrus, sweet honey, and fresh fruit, adding to their charm. Originating from the ancient landscapes of Persia, tulips spread across Central Asia, particularly to regions such as Turkmenistan, where they have been cultivated and revered for centuries. The cultural significance of tulips is deeply embedded in the folklore and traditions of these regions. In Persian culture, for instance, the multi-layered petals of tulips are often interpreted as symbols of perfect and enduring love. Moreover, tulips symbolize longevity and resilience, as individual plants can live and regenerate for up to 70 years if left undisturbed. This symbolic association with durability and beauty has led to the widespread depiction of tulips in various art forms, including ceramics, textiles, carpets, and illuminated manuscripts, serving as emblems of continuity and heritage.

Yelena Dolgova writes in Altyn Asyr: There are 16 species of tulips growing in Turkmenistan, nine of which are included in the fourth edition of the Red Book. Four species are found only in Turkmenistan and are considered endemic: the Turkmen tulip, Gug’s, Wilson’s and Bochantseva’s.

According to Farmer Gracy: Tulipa turkestanica is one of the best tulips for an informal, wild or naturalistic look to your garden. Regarded as a leading tulip species for naturalising: just throw a handful of bulbs out over the grass and plant them where they fall. Leave plants in the ground for several years, and they will gradually form a naturalised swathe of early spring colour. Tulipa turkestanica produces attractive grey-green leaves, and beautiful pointy, elegant flowers of ivory white, with a deep yellow and orange base, flushed reddish-green on the outside. Flowers are followed by seedpods that are almost as pretty! Many modern tulip cultivars have just one bloom per stem, but this species is multi-flowered, with as many as 12 blooms per plant!

As you may expect from its name, this tulip was first spotted growing wild in parts of Persia and Asia Minor. However, its native lands actually stretch from the Mediterranean, right across to the Himalayas and the Far East. It likes to grow in a well-drained soil, in full sun.

Tulipa turkestanica is in the Tulip Group 15 (Miscellaneous). It is considered such a good plant that the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) have awarded it a coveted Award of Garden Merit.

Tulipa Kuschkensis (Tulip of Kushka – Kushka is now called Serhetabat). This species is found in the Badghiz National Park of Turkmenistan, near the border with Afghanistan and Iran.

From Asia Adventures: Badkhyz preserve was created in 1941 y. for Asiatic wild donkey study and retention of natural pistachio grove – the largest in Central Asia. Now it is a large scientific center, to which the scientists from many countries of the world arrive to work. The Museum of Nature of Badkhyz state preserve is also interesting. Here entire flora and fauna of local area is presented. According to botanists calculations the Badkhyz flora includes about 2 thousand species, many of which are endemic. Kushka tulip, Leman tulip, Suvorov onion, badkhyz pistachio which are widely represented here grow nowhere else in the world. This unique territory in the south of Turkmenistan was inhabited from the earliest times. The Paleolithic sites of ancient men, who lived here about 60 thousand years ago, are spread along entire Badkhyz. /// nCa, 8 April 2025