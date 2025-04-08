Turkmenistan Invites to an Environmental Dialogue: Registration Now Open for the International Scientific and Practical Conference “Energy Perspectives and New Technologies for Hydrocarbon Field Development” (TESC 2025)

Turkmenistan has taken up the mantle of global environmental dialogue by announcing the International Scientific and Practical Conference on the Environmental Aspects of Hydrocarbon Resource Development (TESC 2025) to be held on 5th June 2025, coinciding with World Environment Day. This decision reflects the country’s steadfast commitment to the global environmental agenda and follows the participation of the Esteemed President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, in the historic inaugural “Central Asia – European Union” Summit and the pivotal climate forum “Central Asia Facing Global Climate Challenges: Uniting for Shared Prosperity,” held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Speaking at the Forum, the Esteemed President emphasised that climate issues “have traditionally held a special place within the ‘Central Asia – European Union’ format”, underscoring the necessity of coordinated regional action. “Our task today is to define priority areas of cooperation and lay the groundwork for their implementation” stated Arkadagly Hero Serdar, setting the stage for future initiatives.

Set to take place in Ashgabat, this scientific and practical conference will serve as a leading platform for advancing innovation and fostering international cooperation in the sustainable development of the hydrocarbon sector. Organised by the State Concerns Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit, TESC 2025 aims to accelerate progress at the intersection of energy production and environmental responsibility. The participation of international organisations such as the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), the International Energy Agency (IEA), and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) will ensure that the discussions are integrated into the global sustainable development agenda.

TESC 2025 will bring together government officials, scientific experts, business leaders, and representatives of international environmental organisations from around the world. Their common goal is to develop practical solutions for environmentally responsible hydrocarbon production – to ensure the global energy market is supplied with reliable, sustainable, and clean energy. It is no coincidence that the motto of the upcoming conference is “Reliable, Sustainable, Clean Energy” – a phrase that captures the collective aspiration towards an environmentally responsible future.

In this context, the significance of the transnational TAPI pipeline is self-evident. The National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Hero-Arkadag, speaking on 19 March at the International Conference “The International Year of Peace and Trust: The Role of Interregional Cooperation in Ensuring Sustainable Development”, underlined the geopolitical and geo-economic importance of the TAPI project. “The Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline is one of the most notable projects. Its goal is to supply natural gas in the modern era to countries with a combined population of 1.75 billion people,” stated Hero Arkadag.

At COP28 in Dubai in 2023, the Esteemed President of Turkmenistan announced the country’s accession to the Global Methane Pledge and launched an initiative to establish a UN Regional Centre for Climate Technologies in Central Asia. The country’s commitment to global climate efforts was also reinforced through key national strategies, including the updated National Climate Change Strategy and the officially adopted Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which sets a target of a 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

To deliver on these ambitions, a Roadmap for 2023–2026 was approved under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan, aimed at fulfilling international obligations. “Implementing Turkmenistan’s environmental initiatives – such as the creation of a Regional Centre for Climate Technologies and transition to a circular economy – must become our shared priority,” the Head of State declared at the Samarkand summit, calling on the international community to strengthen cooperation.

In this regard, it is worth noting that the monitoring and reduction of methane and greenhouse gas emissions are being carried out under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the National Climate Change Strategy, and the Paris Agreement. As of March 2024, in cooperation with UNEP and utilising the MARS platform, systematic satellite-based data collection on methane emissions has begun. According to MARS data, from June 2024 to February 2025, analysis revealed remarkable results: in November and December 2024, methane emissions reached zero levels – particularly in the Darvaza crater. Without a doubt, these achievements will make a valuable contribution to the TESC 2025 agenda, clearly demonstrating Turkmenistan’s tangible success in tackling environmental challenges.

Turkmenistan’s progress in meeting its commitments is also corroborated by independent data. A report by Kayrros, entitled “The Global Methane Pledge Three Years On: A Partial Progress Report”, stated: “Total methane emissions in Turkmenistan from its eastern and western production regions, despite a brief increase in 2021, have shown a downward trend from that peak, even as oil and gas output has grown. Cumulative emissions in 2023 were 10% lower than in 2020 – exceeding the 9% conditional reduction required by a linear trajectory towards the 2030 targets.”

These figures clearly affirm Turkmenistan’s achievements in methane reduction and will serve as a compelling example during TESC 2025, where new steps toward climate targets will be showcased.

Turkmenistan’s hosting of TESC 2025 comes at a critical time, as the world searches for leadership and innovation in the fight against climate change. By aligning its energy policy with environmental priorities, the country is shaping a new model of cooperation and global engagement. As our Esteemed President stated: “Only together, in solidarity and unity, can we overcome the global challenges of our time.”

Registration for the International Scientific and Practical Conference TESC 2025 is now open. Last year, the conference attracted 250 delegates from 31 countries. It promises to be a landmark event for professionals in the oil and gas industry, offering a unique platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration. Participation in the conference is free of charge, and international delegates are provided with complimentary visa support. Registration is available via the official TESC 2025 website.///nCa, 8 April 2025 (the material provided by TESC 2025 Organizers)