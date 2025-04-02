National Leader of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visits construction site of the new international airport in the western province

On 1 April 2025, during a working trip to the Balkan province, National Leader of the Turkmen People, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, traveled by helicopter from Turkmenbashi to Balkanabat. He visited the construction site of the new international airport in Jebel, where he reviewed the progress of the ongoing large-scale construction.

To demonstrate the runway’s readiness, an aircraft landing maneuver was performed during his visit at the nearly completed airport.



The National Leader emphasized the strategic importance of developing the transport and communications sector, highlighting its crucial role in global trade and the economy. He stressed that the new airport is vital for Turkmenistan’s integration into the global economic arena and for addressing the nation’s sustainable economic development goals.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that in recent years there has been a regular increase in domestic air traffic in the country, and stressed that the new airport will provide a high level of service to passengers, including those who come to the Mollagara sanatorium for recreation.



Chairman of the Turkmenhowaýollary [Turkmen Airlines] agency D.Saburov provided detailed information on the construction projects of the new airport and the features of the facilities under construction. According to the submitted plans, the airport’s infrastructure includes a runway and a whole complex of facilities: access roads, aircraft parking hangars, passenger terminals, a control tower, checkpoints, rescue and fire-fighting facilities, technical buildings, water reservoirs, lighting and warning system facilities, a radio engineering station, a cargo area, a terminal and other specialized facilities.



At the end of the visit, the National Leader pointed out the need to keep the ongoing work under constant control, stressing that ensuring their high quality and timely completion of the construction of facilities are the primary requirements.

Hero-Arkadag paid special attention to the issues of equipping buildings and training specialists, noting the importance of a responsible and integrated approach to these tasks.

After completing a working trip to the Balkan province, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov left for Ashgabat.///nCa, 2 April 2025