Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Praises Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Foundation’s Humanitarian Efforts

On 28 March 2025, Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice President for Therapeutic Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care, met with Farzaneh Sadeghi Malvajerd, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Ms. Malvajerd arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in the International Conference “Year of Peace and Trust: Advancing International Initiatives for Children,” coinciding with the Foundation’s fourth anniversary.

During the meeting, Ms. Atabayeva expressed gratitude to the Minister for her participation and highlighted the successful development of Turkmen-Iranian cooperation, based on friendship and brotherhood is successfully developing in various directions.

Special attention was paid to cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries. The Turkmen and Iranian peoples, united by a common history, culture and traditions, attach great importance to such values as humanism, moral education and support for those in need. In this context, the activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation serve as a continuation of these noble principles in a new historical era.

The importance of measures aimed at the social protection of children in difficult situations, their adaptation to society and preparation for independent living was emphasized.

The Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development noted the importance of the Foundation’s work both at the national and international levels, emphasizing its contribution to strengthening humanitarian cooperation in the region and the world.

At the end of the meeting, the sides exchanged best wishes and expressed confidence in further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the humanitarian field. ///nCa, 29 March 2025