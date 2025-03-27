UNFPA presented new Country Programme for Turkmenistan

On 27 March 2025, The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Country Office in Turkmenistan presented the UNFPA Country Programme for 2026-2030 to national partners. The event, held at the UN office in Ashgabat marked an important step in strengthening cooperation between UNFPA and Turkmenistan.

The Country Programme, developed in collaboration with national partners, defines UNFPA’s priority areas of work in the country for the next five years. It builds on the results of consultative meetings held in 2024 and responds to the national priorities and needs of the people of Turkmenistan.



“UNFPA reaffirms its unwavering commitment to support Turkmenistan in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. We rely on close and effective collaboration with national partners for the successful implementation of the Country Programme for 2026-2030. We are confident that by working together, the programme will make a significant contribution to the well-being of the people of Turkmenistan,” emphasized Ms. Chinwe Ogbonna, UNFPA Country Director for Turkmenistan.



UNFPA expresses confidence in a fruitful partnership and stands ready to provide comprehensive support for the successful implementation of the Country Programme, which aims to promote sustainable development in Turkmenistan by strengthening reproductive health, ensuring gender equality, and unlocking the potential of youth. ///UNFPA, Turkmenistan, 27 Mar 2025