President of Turkmenistan received Secretary General of the International Bureau of Exhibitions, Emphasizing Strengthening Cooperation

On Tuesday, 18 March 2025, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Dimitri Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the International Bureau of Exhibitions (BIE).

Welcoming the Secretary General of the BIE, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that during his visit to Turkmenistan, Dimitri Kerkentzes is expected to participate in high-level meetings, as well as in the next meeting of the Administrative and Budgetary Committee of the International Bureau of Exhibitions. In this regard, strong confidence was expressed that this would contribute to further strengthening Turkmenistan’s cooperation with the BIE.

As noted, the development of cooperation with reputable international organizations is one of the priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy. Turkmenistan is carrying out work to expand cooperation with foreign countries. In accordance with the “Concept of International Exhibition activities of Turkmenistan for 2024-2025”, great importance is attached to the development of effective relations with the International Bureau of Exhibitions.

Turkmenistan, being a member of this organization, actively participates in world and specialized exhibitions held in various countries.

In April this year, the World Exhibition EXPO-2025 will be held in Osaka (Japan), organized by the International Bureau of Exhibitions. The Head of State assured that Turkmenistan would take an active part in this large-scale international exhibition and expressed his wishes for the successful holding of the upcoming event.

At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to strengthen fruitful cooperation. ///nCa, 19 March 2025

Strengthening partnership relations between Turkmenistan and the International Exhibitions Bureau were discussed

On March 18, 2025, a meeting was held in Ashgabat between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Dimitri Kerkentzes.

During the meeting, an interested exchange of views took place on the progress of bilateral cooperation in the field of exhibition and fair activities, as well as on the possibilities of studying best practices in this area.

The subject of discussion was the meeting of the Administration and Budget Committee of the BIE on March 19 in Ashgabat, which will serve as a platform for considering the financial and administrative agenda of the BIE and strengthen the role of Turkmenistan in the international exhibition community. In this regard, it was noted that Turkmenistan is a member of the Administration and Budget Committee of the BIE for the period 2024–2025.

The parties noted that Turkmenistan actively participates in global and specialized exhibitions. In this context, the importance of the implemented “Concept for the Development of International Exhibition Activities of Turkmenistan for 2024–2025” was emphasized.

At the same time, an overview of the implementation of the “Roadmap for Expanding Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Bureau International des Expositions for 2023–2025” was given.

Promising areas of cooperation included holding seminars on individual disciplines in the field of exhibition activities, interaction in organizing Turkmenistan’s pavilions at international exhibitions, mutual visits at various levels and others.

The interlocutors placed special emphasis on the topic of Turkmenistan’s participation in the World EXPO 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

At the end of the meeting, the participants expressed their assuredness that joint events would contribute to the expansion of international cooperation and further integration of Turkmenistan into the global exhibition space. ///MFA Turkmenistan