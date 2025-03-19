National Leader of Turkmenistan and Russian Federation Council Chair discuss strategic partnership and humanitarian ties in telephone talks

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and Valentina Matvienko, Chair of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, held telephone talks on Tuesday, March 18, during which they discussed the strategic partnership between two countries.

During the conversation, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Turkmenistan highly values its friendship with the Russian Federation and aims to expand the potential of their bilateral partnership across a wide range of sectors. He highlighted that a strategic partnership has been established between Turkmenistan and the Russia. Furthermore, he underscored the significance of initiatives designed to create and implement new formats for interaction, enabling both countries to act as proactive participants.

In particular, the discussion focused on the Meetings of Parliamentarians of Central Asia and the Russian Federation, and the Women’s Dialogue “Central Asia–Russia.” Arkadag Berdimuhamedov noted that the inaugural events of these formats took place in May 2022 and proposed organizing regular meetings.

The sides also discussed the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties between Turkmenistan and Russia, specifically in the areas of education, science, healthcare, and culture. They reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying contacts in these fields.

Continuing the theme of humanitarian cooperation, the National Leader stressed Turkmenistan’s deep respect for Valentina Matvienko’s initiatives concerning the development, adoption, and implementation of comprehensive, long-term strategies and programs aimed at addressing children’s issues.

Berdimuhamedov stated that Turkmenistan is actively working to provide optimal conditions for the holistic physical and mental development of children, offering medical, social, and other forms of assistance, and supporting young Turkmen citizens. He announced that the conference “Year of Peace and Trust: Development of international activities for Children,” organized by the Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care, will be held on 29 March.

In this context, Arkadag extended an invitation to a high-ranking Russian delegation to participate in the forum. Matvienko expressed gratitude for the invitation and affirmed the readiness of Russian parliamentarians to participate in events to take place in Turkmenistan this year.

The telephone conversation concluded with both parties expressing confidence that the high level of mutual understanding inherent in their bilateral relations would continue to serve as a strong foundation for the advancement of their constructive partnership. ///nCa, 19 March 2025