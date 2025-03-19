IFT 2025: Turkmenistan Exceeds Investment Targets, Secures $11 Billion in 2024

Turkmenistan has surpassed its foreign investment target, achieving 110% of the planned amount and securing $11 billion in funding from all sources in 2024. This announcement was made by Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy, Perkhat Yagshiev, at the international forum “Investments in the Future of Turkmenistan” (IFT 2025), dedicated to enhancing private sector investment in the country.

According to Yagshiev, Turkmenistan’s economy maintained steady growth in 2024, with GDP increasing by 6.3%. The share of investments in the total economy reached 17.6%. Looking ahead, the government aims to raise the volume of attracted investments to $11.5 billion in 2025.

A significant portion of investments (65.6%) will be allocated to industrial projects. Notably, approximately 33% of all investments will be channeled through the private sector, while about 10% will come from foreign investors.

Turkmenistan’s economic strategy places strong emphasis on private sector development. Forecasts indicate that by 2025, the share of the non-governmental sector in GDP (excluding the fuel and energy complex) will reach 71.6%.

To facilitate investment growth, Turkmenistan has concluded 67 international agreements regulating investment activities. These include 28 agreements on mutual promotion and protection of investments and 39 agreements to prevent double taxation.

Concluding his speech, Yagshiev announced that an Investment Forum of Turkmenistan is scheduled to take place in Ashgabat in September 2025. Official invitations will be sent through diplomatic channels to all interested parties. ///nCa, 19 March 2025