The Minister of Education of Turkmenistan and the Ambassador of Malaysia discussed ways to expand cooperation in the field of education

On March 17, 2025, the Minister of Education of Turkmenistan, J. Gurbangeldiyev, met with the Ambassador of Malaysia to Turkmenistan, Mohd Suhaimi bin Ahmad Tajuddin, to discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation in education. The meeting focused on higher education, vocational training, and increasing educational opportunities for young people in both countries.

A key point of discussion was strengthening collaboration between universities in Turkmenistan and Malaysia. The parties reviewed mechanisms for implementing cooperation agreements, including experience-sharing initiatives and joint academic programs.

As a successful example of educational collaboration, the contributions of Petronas to Turkmenistan’s education sector were highlighted. It was noted that Petronas University of Technology provides Turkmen students with high-quality education in engineering and technology.

During the meeting, the sides proposed the development of new areas of cooperation, including the implementation of joint educational projects. The participation of Malaysian students in international Olympiads hosted in Turkmenistan was also discussed.

The Minister of Education of Turkmenistan announced that Malaysian schoolchildren had received an official invitation to participate in the “International Mathematical Olympiad for Schoolchildren”, scheduled to take place in Ashgabat.

As part of efforts to expand educational cooperation, the two sides reviewed plans to implement agreements signed at the end of the previous year. The Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan also proposed that the Government of Malaysia consider providing scholarships for Turkmen students, emphasizing that this initiative would further strengthen educational ties between the two countries.

In turn, Ambassador Mohd Suhaimi bin Ahmad Tajuddin expressed appreciation for the proposed initiatives and emphasized the significant potential for further developing educational relations. He also suggested expanding cooperation in the field of secondary vocational education.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to advancing educational collaboration and expressed their intent to jointly implement new academic initiatives and projects. ///nCa, 18 March 2025