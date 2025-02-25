IFT 2025: Drawing attention to the new horizons of Turkmenistan’s private sector

The International Forum on Attracting Investments in the private sector, ‘Investments in the Future of Turkmenistan’ (IFT 2025), is set to commence in Ashgabat on 18 March 2025, with less than a month until its start.

IFT 2025 is a unique opportunity to establish business contacts, present projects and share experiences. The Forum will be an important step towards strengthening Turkmenistan’s position as an attractive destination for investment and sustainable development.

To date, this event has attracted the attention of about 200 companies from different countries, including China, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Estonia, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Germany, Ukraine, Tajikistan.

Large companies from all over Turkmenistan will present their investment projects during the forum, and the exhibition, which will be held in the Exhibition Hall of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan from 17 to 19 March, will clearly demonstrate the achievements of Turkmenistan’s private sector in various fields.

The forum will also be attended by representatives of leading international financial institutions and organizations, including the UN, OSCE, the Eurasian Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank. Their participation will allow discussing current challenges and prospects for the development of Turkmenistan’s economy, as well as finding new ways of cooperation.

The organizers of IFT 2025 are the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with the TMT Consulting Group Business Association.

Detailed information is available on the official website of the event: https://www.ift.com.tm