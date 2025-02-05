TEIF 2025: Unveiling Investment Opportunities in Turkmenistan’s Energy and Industrial Sector

Preparations are well advanced for the International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Economy (TEIF 2025), which will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on April 23-24, 2025. With a distinguished lineup of speakers, engaging panel discussions, and high-level networking opportunities, the forum promises to be a key platform for fostering international investment and strategic collaboration.

World-class experts

Ms. Atsuko Hirose, Secretary-General of the International Energy Charter, will be joining TEIF 2025 as the moderator for Session One, titled “New Investment Opportunities in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector: Natural Gas and Monetisation.” With over 30 years of international experience, including 20 years at four international financial development institutions, Ms. Hirose’s participation will bring invaluable insights into energy policy, investment frameworks, and sustainable energy solutions. Her expertise will also be significant in driving productive discussions on natural gas monetisation, including the development of value-added products and the expansion of transit routes to enhance market accessibility.



Jean-Francois Gauthier, Senior Vice-President, Strategy, GHGSat, will serve as the moderator for Session Five, focused on “Strategies Based on the United Nations SDGs: Reduction of Methane and CO2 Emissions and Promoting Innovation in Clean Energy.” Before joining GHGSat, Mr. Gauthier accumulated over 15 years of experience in the commercial space industry in various capacities at COM DEV, including design and test, project management, engineering management, and sales and marketing. Since joining GHGSat in 2016, he has played a key role in commercialising satellite-based emissions monitoring solutions worldwide and now leads the company’s corporate strategy and development. His expertise in satellite-based environmental monitoring will add valuable depth to the discussions on methane and CO2 reduction.

Special offer

The organizers of the forum offer an exclusive 20% discount on participation fees for those who complete their registration and full payment by February 28, 2025. Payments made after the deadline will not qualify for the discount.

https://teif-turkmenistan.com/en/registration

Agenda of the forum

The forum will explore issues shaping the future of the local and global economy, including the following sessions:

2025 – International Year of Peace and Trust: Turkmenistan’s role in the future of global energy and sustainable growth.

New Investment Opportunities in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector: Natural gas and monetisation.

Attracting Investments in Infrastructure: Construction, transport, IT, and telecommunications.

Investment Opportunities in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector: Oil and petrochemicals.

Development of Manufacturing and Increase in Exports of Industrial and Agricultural Products.

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Strategies to reduce methane and CO2 emissions and promote innovation in clean energy.

Unparalleled Networking Opportunities



TEIF 2025 is not just a forum – it’s a dynamic platform for building meaningful relationships and fostering valuable partnerships. With carefully curated networking opportunities, attendees can engage with global leaders, decision-makers, and industry pioneers.

For businesses and investors, the forum serves as an invaluable platform to connect with potential partners, gain visibility, and access new opportunities for growth and collaboration within the international energy sector.

More details at https://teif-turkmenistan.com/en

///nCa, 5 February 2025



