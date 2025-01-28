Kazakhstan Seeks Alternative Europe Routes via Turkmenistan

Kazakhstan is developing alternative transport routes to Europe via Turkmenistan, Iran and Türkiye. This follows from the commentary of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kazinform agency.

According to the Ministry, work is currently underway to develop an alternative route bypassing Russia and Belarus. The new route will pass through the territories of Turkmenistan, Iran and Türkiye with access to European countries.

In order to simplify transportation, the Ministry is working on the implementation of a permit-free road transpirations with Turkmenistan.

On October 10, 2024, a protocol on amendments to the intergovernmental agreement on international road transport between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan was signed. The protocol is currently being ratified.

In addition, the introduction of a visa-free regime for drivers between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is being considered.

According to the agency, sufficient permits for road transport are exchanged annually with Iran and Türkiye, while drivers are exempt from visa requirements.

Earlier, Uzbekistan (https://www.newscentralasia.net/2025/01/14/uzbekistan-seeks-alternative-trade-corridors-some-will-pass-through-turkmenistan/ ) announced its intention to develop alternative transportation routes to Europe through Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 28 January 2025