Türkiye, as a true gastronomic paradise worldwide, is offering its visitors a diverse culinary culture across its lands. In this gastronomy mosaic, the south-eastern province of Mardin, stands out with unique culinary experiences that reflect its multicultural heritage. One of the most beautiful spots on the Silk Road and home to many peoples and beliefs, the city boasts a rich cuisine, using all the region’s produce and showcasing the cultural richness of the birthplace of agriculture. What about going on an exciting culinary adventure in the archaic lands of Mardin?

Mardin: Cuisine of Civilisations

From breakfasts to dinners, every meal turns into a feast in Mardin, offering different recipes that cater to every palate. Mardin’s multicultural texture is highly influential in its culinary heritage, in addition to its architecture and social traditions. The city’s diverse cultural past, is making Mardin a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts seeking an authentic taste of Anatolia’s rich culinary mosaic. Additionally, like the rest of other Southeastern cities in Türkiye, Mardin’s cuisine is primarily meat-based. Many dishes in Mardin combine fruit and meat, creating a unique flavour profile.

However, local herbs, such as wild cucumber, thuja, liquorice, and gundelia, also play a significant role in the city’s cuisine. Further, Mardin cuisine is known for its abundant use of spices, which is a heritage of its location on the historic Silk Road. Spices such as cinnamon, coriander, cardamom, ginger and allspice are frequently used in both savoury dishes and desserts.

Mardin Breakfast: Best Way to Start the Day

There is no doubt that Turkish breakfast is the best way to start your day during your visit to the country. In breakfasts, regional differences are broad, with different things served in various spots. The traditional Mardin breakfast has many varieties, featuring local products sourced from Mardin and its surroundings. The star of Mardin breakfasts is undoubtedly local cheeses, available almost every season. These varieties include Mardin lavaş cheese, Mardin dil cheese, salt-free sweet cheese, and goat cheese. The breakfast spread also includes za’atar, natural butter, tahini molasses, Mardin Derik olives, and many more delights.

Geographical indications, Unique Tastes

After breakfast, you can visit Mardin’s quaint stone houses, churches, monasteries and mosques. When you feel peckish, you can taste some gastronomic specialities with geographical indications, such as sembusek (a type of meat-stuffed pastry) and Mardin içli köfte (a bulgur coating stuffed with ground beef), called ikbebet for boiled ones and irok for fried ones. Then, you can stroll around the historical bazaars in the city. Subsequently, you can indulge in Mardin’s kebabs and stewed dishes for dinner. Among the city’s most famous traditional dishes are onion kebab, kibbe (stuffed tripe), alluciye (plum stew), and firkiye (lamb stew with green almond). We especially recommend trying stuffed ribs, with geographical indication, with a glass of Syriac wine, deriving from the viticulture of Mesopotamia. While the ribs, a centuries-old recipe cooked for around three hours, will leave you ravished with delight, the Syriac wines will be an excellent option to pair with the meat, thanks to their powerful aroma. Harire, a pudding-like dessert made primarily from grape molasses, is also a great way to end your dinner. Don’t leave the city without tasting the famous mırra, a robust coffee served in small cups similar to Turkish coffee.

Delicious Souvenirs

While Mardin offers unforgettable gastronomic adventures for foodies, it also provides a chance to take a piece of its rich culinary heritage home. In addition to almond candies, dyed in blue with herbal dyes obtained from Lahor trees, and Mardin bulgur, with geographical indications, cevizli sucuk (walnut sausage made from grape molasses), roasted chickpeas and award-winning Derik olive oil can be perfect gifts, also allowing you to relive the taste of Mardin long after your visit. Mardin produces a large variety of Syriac wines, which you can try at the bazaars and wineries of the region. After your tastings, you can indulge yourself and your loved ones with the wines that best suit your palate.

How to go: You can reach Mardin by direct flights from Turkish cities. A flight from İstanbul to Mardin takes two hours. Rental cars, buses and taxis are available from Mardin Airport to the city centre.

Where to stay: Mardin offers various accommodation options, from chain hotels to pensions. To experience the most authentic Mardin atmosphere, you can stay in a restored Mardin house, serving as a hotel in the Old City.