On 11 October 2024, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to Turkmenistan, the Kremlin’s press service reports.

Putin will take part in the International Forum “The Interconnection of Times and Civilizations – the basis of peace and development” dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi. ///nCa, 7 October 2024